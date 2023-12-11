Chiefs News: Andy Reid Admits He’s Wrong About Kadarius Toney’s Penalty

After the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) lost 17-20 to the Buffalo Bills (7-6), head coach Andy Reid was angry.

With 1:25 left in the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a 25-yard dart to tight end Travis Kelce, who lateraled the ball to wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Kelce pulled off the incredible game-winning touchdown throw, but the score was reversed because Toney lined up offsides. “Normally, I never use any of this as excuses, but normally I get a warning before something like that happens in a big game,” Reid told reporters after the game. “A bit embarrassing in the National Football League for that to take place.”

Addressing the media on Monday, December 11, Reid was singing a very different tune. While maybe it wasn’t clear during the game, video and photos clearly show Toney being offsides. The receiver also failed to check with the ref or sideline judge beforehand, which Reid admitted was a mistake.

“That would be the coaching moment,” Andy Reid said. “Just make you sure check with the guy on the side to make sure you’re aligned. He’s not lining up offsides on purpose. And listen, it was two inches or an inch from being legal.”

“I’ve been doing this a long time. This isn’t an excuse. Or a blame on the officials for blowing the game… But it’s a working relationship. That part is so important in this thing. You see it on both sides… You give the head coach a heads-up… That’s how it’s worked over the years. That’s what I was really trying to get across.”

Via a pool report, head referee Carl Cheffers said he didn’t need to provide a heads-up when the penalty is so “egregious.”

“Ultimately, they are responsible for wherever they line up,” Cheffers said of Toney. “Certainly, no warning is required, especially if they are lined up so far offsides where they’re actually blocking our view of the ball. So, we would give them some sort of warning if it was anywhere close, but this particular one is beyond a warning.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Lashed Out Over the Ref’s Penalty

There have been numerous egregious game-changing calls from refs this season, but the offsides penalty wasn’t one of them. While CBS Sports reporters Josh Cohen and Tracy Wolfson initially “confirmed” Toney checked with the officials for a signal, their posts have since been deleted.

After the final whistle blew, Mahomes couldn’t keep his composure while shaking Allen’s hand. The two-time Super Bowl MVP was livid over the penalty on Toney.

Patrick Mahomes was still upset about the offside call meeting with Josh Allen after the game.

“It’s the call, man, just in that moment. It’s not even for me. I just know how much everybody puts into this game. I’ve played seven years and have never had offensive offsides called,” he told reporters. “That’s elementary school. We talk about it. You point to the (line judge or down judge) and it doesn’t get called. If it does, then they warn you.”

Unfortunately, there’s no evidence Toney pointed to anyone. However, it is a rare call. A total of 13 offensive offsides penalties have been called this season, the AP reported, but only seven in the past three years.

“I saw the picture and (Toney) probably is barely offside,” Mahomes said. “But for (Carr) to take the game into his hands over a call like that, that doesn’t affect the play at all, didn’t affect anything — is just tough, man.”

Former Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz shared his view of Mahomes’ outburst on X, formerly known as Twitter. Schwartz posted, “I think people saying Chiefs players look bad or are complaining too much are off base. Last week had awful calls and they didn’t blame refs. This team’s leaders rarely point outward. No one is happy with the state of play but it’s also not an isolated incident they’re upset by.”

Andy Reid Needs the Chiefs Receivers Need to Get It Together

"These receivers can't get out of the way of hurting the team. Too many times at the end of the game." Tony Romo on Kadarius Toney's offsides penalty, which nullified a go-ahead touchdown for the Chiefs in Sunday's loss to the Bills.



CBS Sports commentator Tony Romo delivered a harsh truth about the Chiefs offense during the broadcast. “These receivers can’t get out of the way of hurting this team,” Romo said. “Too many times at the end of the game.”

Kansas City entered Week 14 leading the league in dropped passes (32). Between penalties and miscommunication with receivers, the offense continues to struggle. Reid said on Monday they need to “clean up” their penalties and drops, but at this point, he sounds like a broken record. If Mahomes’ receivers can get it together, Super Bowl hopes remain firmly in reach.

The Chiefs’ upcoming schedule is not difficult. Next up, they’ll face the New England Patriots (3-10), a team sitting in last place in the AFC East. In Week 16, the Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8), a team they recently crushed 31-17.