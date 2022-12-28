Chiefs’ Andy Reid Reacts to OC Eric Bieniemy Being Linked to Broncos HC Job

With the Denver Broncos firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett the day after Christmas, the NFL community is trying to project who Denver’s head coach will be in 2023. That’s why division rival of the Broncos and offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, Eric Bieniemy, is being linked to the job, and head coach Andy Reid has something to say about it.

When asked about Bieniemy being a candidate during the next head coach cycle in the NFL, Big Red had this say, per Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire:

“I hope he gets an opportunity. I’d rather it not be in Denver, but I hope he gets an opportunity.”

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Eric Bieniemy and the upcoming head-coaching hiring cycle: "I hope he gets an opportunity. I'd rather it not be in Denver, but I hope he gets an opportunity." — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) December 28, 2022

On December 26, Bieniemy had 9/1 odds to become the Broncos’ next head coach, which was the sixth-best odds, per BetOnline. However, as of December 28, Bieniemy now has 20/1 odds, which are the ninth-best odds.

Bieniemy a HC Candidate Yet Again Due to Resume

Eric Bieniemy has yet to land a head coach job in the NFL after numerous interviews over the last couple of years. Yet, he will be a hot candidate during the 2023 NFL head coach cycle because of his resume, which continues to be strong.

This season, Bieniemy is coordinating a Kansas City offense that ranks second in the NFL in total yards, first in points scored, and 24th in giveaways, per Pro Football Reference. These numbers are following up a 2021-22 season in which the Chiefs offense had a “down” year, ranking third in the league in total yards fourth in points scored, and 23rd in giveaways. And you can’t have a discussion about the 2022 Kansas City offense without mentioning that it also lost Tyreek Hill via trade during the offseason. Despite that, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having a career year and is in the driver’s seat for the NFL’s MVP race. The Chiefs’ offense also has five players that were named to the Pro Bowl roster this season.

With so many things going right in Kansas City offensively, Bieniemy’s name can’t not be in the conversation as one of the next potential head coaches in the NFL.

Twitter Reacts to Bieniemy Being Linked to Broncos

Twitter users reacted to Bieniemy being linked to the Broncos head coach vacancy.

“Eric Bieniemy won’t be the Broncos next head coach because that franchise isn’t smart enough to make that decision,” one Twitter user wrote.

Eric Bieniemy won’t be the Broncos next head coach because that franchise isn’t smart enough to make that decision — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) December 28, 2022

“Listen Broncos. Stay away from Dallas, Dan Quinn doesn’t want that job,” another user wrote. “And let’s be honest. Eric Bieniemy deserves that job if he chooses.”

Listen Broncos. Stay away from Dallas, Dan Quinn doesn’t want that job 😂 and let’s be honest. Eric Bieniemy deserves that job if he chooses — Adam lane (@Adaml1818) December 28, 2022

“Nathaniel Hackett fired. Broncos can right their mistake by hiring Eric Bieniemy, the OC with 6 a prolific offense, 6 post-season wins and who also went to Univ. of Colorado,” another user wrote.

Nathaniel Hackett fired. Broncos can right their mistake by hiring Eric Bieniemy, the OC with 6 a prolific offense, 6 post-season wins and who also went to Univ. of Colorado. https://t.co/8Jtzwt5oT8 — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) December 26, 2022

“I think Eric Bieniemy would be a Excellent candidate for the Denver Bronco’s to consider,” another user wrote. “His ties to the Colorado area, along w/expertise on Rival Patrick Mahomes would be unmatched. My choice if I’m ownership.”

🤔 I think Eric Bieniemy would be a Excellent candidate for the Denver Bronco’s to consider. His ties to the Colorado area, along w/expertise on Rival Patrick Mahomes would be unmatched. My choice if I’m ownership @Broncos @ericbieniemy #NFL — mo binns (@mobinns) December 28, 2022

“Finally being the team that gives Eric Bieniemy his head coaching opportunity seems like the best way for the Broncos to get out of this mess,” another user wrote.

Finally being the team that gives Eric Bieniemy his head coaching opportunity seems like the best way for the Broncos to get out of this mess. — Ramblin Grimace (@RamblinGrimace) December 26, 2022

“I feel like this is Eric Bieniemy chance to be a head coach in the NFL,” another user wrote. “This #Broncos job is a great fit coming into a situation with weapons and a definitive QB, not a full blown rebuild.”