Chiefs HC Andy Reid Breaks Silence on WR Justyn Ross’ Arrest

Speaking to the media for the first time since second-year wide receiver Justyn Ross was arrested on Monday, October 23, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacted to Ross’ arrest during his press conference on October 25.

“We’re taking in all of the information, and have been,” Reid said. “We’ll continue to do that. He’s back here (at the facility). He’ll work today, and we’ll just take it from there.”

Ross, 23, was arrested by the Shawnee (Kansas) Police Department and booked into the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon. He was charged Tuesday morning with domestic battery with no priors and criminal damage less than $1,000, according to booking records.

The Kansas City Star provided details regarding the incident between Ross and a female who “is or has been in a dating relationship” with Ross.

On radio traffic captured on Broadcastify.com, a police dispatcher stated that the alleged victim told police that Ross was “dragging her through the house and has torn up the house.” The alleged victim suffered minor injuries, according to a Shawnee Police Department offense report. No specific injuries were included. The property damage is to a laptop, iPhone, computer monitor, gold bracelet and car key, the offense report stated.

During his Zoom court hearing on Tuesday, October 24, Ross pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to be released after posting the $2,500 bond, according to Harold R. Kuntz of Fox 4 in Kansas City. Per Kuntz, Ross’ next court hearing is scheduled for December 4.

Insider Details Justyn Ross’ Lack of Usage

Through the first seven weeks of the regular season, Ross’ usage within Kansas City’s offense was minimal. He played only 17% of the team’s total offensive snaps and caught 3-of-6 targets for 34 yards.

So why has Ross received very little playing time this season despite the inconsistency of the Chiefs’ other receivers — outside of rookie Rashee Rice? According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, it comes down to what the Chiefs are seeing — or in this case, aren’t seeing — from Ross on the practice field.

“What I’ve heard is there are football issues here,” Breer wrote on October 24. “He’s been inconsistent in practice and, while he’s big, he’s not very fast and struggles running some routes. That makes him a tough fit in an offense where receivers are moved around constantly, and asked to be versatile in what they bring to the table.

“Add it up, and it feels like he’s just a matchup guy for you, and those types generally play sparingly until they evolve.”

Justin Watson Set to Practice in Week 8

Speaking of Chiefs wide receivers — Justin Watson, who missed Kansas City’s Week 7 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers due to an elbow injury, is set to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering the injury in Week 6, according to Reid.

Watson leads all Chiefs pass-catchers this season with 21.9 yards per catch. His big-play ability down the field helps the Chiefs’ offense in several ways, which is why he will be a welcomed re-addition to the lineup if he is able to play in Week 8, when the Chiefs face the division-rival Denver Broncos for the second time in three games.

If Watson is unable to play in Week 8, the Chiefs’ receiver room on game day will consist of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Rashee Rice, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman and Ross.