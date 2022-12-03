Chiefs’ Andy Reid Reacts to Patrick Mahomes Cheating During Pre-Draft Visit

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently revealed on Travis and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast that he was secretly given plays the night prior to his pre-draft visit with the Chiefs so he could study them. The plays were given to him by then-offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who wanted Mahomes to leave a good impression on head coach Andy Reid.

This story was brought to Reid’s attention during his press conference on Friday, December 2, and his reaction to the story was priceless.

“Are you serious? Geez, I didn’t know that. I would have never taken him! (laughter),” Reid said.

Play

Andy Reid: "I think our guys will look forward to the challenge." | Press Conference 12/2 HC Andy Reid speaks to the media ahead of the Week 13 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #KansasCityChiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs Mobile App: iOS: itunes.apple.com/app/id390783578?mt=8 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.chiefs 2022-12-02T20:18:31Z

Mahomes’ Pre-Draft Story in Full

Here’s the entire story regarding Mahomes’ pre-draft visit in Kansas City, as told by the Chiefs’ star quarterback:

“The first day that I met Coach Reid was at the facility, we had the meetings — like, the top-30 visits — so that was the first time I really met him,” Mahomes said. “At that time there were no time limits so I was in there for like five hours, [Reid’s] just going through plays [and] going through plays.

“I’m gonna go ahead and give y’all the inside scoop,” Mahomes continued, “Matt Nagy, who is our quarterbacks coach now, was the offensive coordinator then, he really liked me so he gave me the plays they were gonna go over the night before.”

"If y'all let me go 12 or below I'm gonna get drafted by someone else" These @PatrickMahomes draft stories are mind-blowing 🤯 THE PATRICK MAHOMES EPISODE with @JasonKelce & @tkelce is out NOW: https://t.co/ZlYmHA5kwB pic.twitter.com/sOW0iLmA6I — New Heights (@newheightshow) December 1, 2022

Mahomes went on to detail to the Kelce brothers that he told the Chiefs what he was hearing about other teams’ interest in him, which in the end might have been why he wound up in Kansas City.

“[So] I kind of gave a little inside information to the Chiefs,” Mahomes admitted. “I was like — hey, if y’all let me go 12 or below I’m gonna get drafted by someone else.”

Twitter Reacts to Mahomes’ Pre-Draft Story

Twitter users reacted to Mahomes’ pre-draft story.

“In reality, Andy probably told Nagy to “secretly” give @PatrickMahomes the plays early to test how much he’d study,” another user wrote.

“If Mahomes didn’t have the plays beforehand & went into the meetings & was just okay breaking down the tape with Andy, there would be nothing to learn from that,” another user wrote. “He’d just be a normal college prospect like everyone else. They were trying to learn how well he retains information.”

If Mahomes didn’t have the plays beforehand & went into the meetings & was just okay breaking down the tape with Andy, there would be nothing to learn from that. He’d just be a normal college prospect like everyone else. They were trying to learn how well he retains information. — Shamhat&Enkidu (@3xOscarWinner) December 1, 2022

“I cannot for the life of me imagine a world where Patrick Mahomes isn’t the QB for my Kansas City Chiefs,” another user wrote.

I cannot for the life of me imagine a world where Patrick Mahomes isn’t the QB for my Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/eWwmb5Srtz — ChiefsAholic ™️ (@ChiefsAholic) December 1, 2022

“He made himself a Chief! I didn’t think it was possible for him to even be more popular around here,” another user wrote.

He made himself a Chief! I didn’t think it was possible for him to even be more popular around here. — Eric Gould (@ebg237) December 1, 2022

“My Bengals were too busy drafting John Ross, we didn’t have time for Mahomes who went 1 spot behind us at 10,” another user wrote. “I mean we had Andy Dalton, who needs Mahomes.”

My Bengals were too busy drafting John Ross, we didn't have time for Mahomes who went 1 spot behind us at 10. I mean we had Andy Dalton, who needs Mahomes. — Rick (@331TwistedWedge) December 2, 2022

“Thank you Travis, Jason, and Patrick for the most exclusive, honest, genuine, Chiefs straight up info I have ever heard,” another user wrote. “Thank you to Jason for his Andy draft story too. All epic stuff my guys! Numero Uno Podcast guys!!! Keep it coming!!!”

Thank you Travis, Jason, and Patrick for the most exclusive, honest , genuine, Chiefs straight up info I have ever heard. Thank you to Jason for his Andy draft story too. All epic stuff my guys ! Numero Uno Podcast guys!!! Keep it coming!!! — William B Simpson IV (@ChiefinWaialua) December 2, 2022

“There is a world where Buffalo doesn’t trade out of pick 10 and he’s a Buffalo Bill. (If Whaley wasn’t an idiot.) Buffalo loves Josh – but there’s no way we’re unhappy if Buffalo takes him,” another user wrote. “Congrats on yalls success. KC & Mahomes are great for each other. Reid really is fantastic.”