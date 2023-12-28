Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Addresses Relationship With Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) suffered an embarrassing 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) on Christmas Day.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reamed out his offensive line after tallying -18 yards and zero first downs in the first quarter, the worst first period for any NFL team in 12 seasons, per the AP.

Shortly afterward, tight end Travis Kelce spiked his helmet on the sidelines in anger, which prompted a stern chat with head coach Andy Reid. While Reid immediately diffused any concern over Kelce’s outburst, he again addressed the incident ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Andy Reid and Travis Kelce talking it out pic.twitter.com/TMD9Vpb8RV — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 25, 2023

Speaking to reporters on December 27, “We talked,” Reid said. “I talk to everybody. That’s between me and the players. Kelce and I have a great relationship.

“I go to him, I talk to the offensive line. I think that’s important. These guys are emotional and they want to do well. That’s what you see. There’s a sense of frustration. They want to do better. That urgency is going to help us get better.”

Overall, Andy Reid wants to make sure no one gets too low amid these rough patches. “The guys know me and how I present things. I talk to the team every day, so I get my points across.”

“When you’ve won a lot of games, your tolerance for not doing as well as you should goes down. Football is an emotional game. So, that’s expected. We just got to make sure we generate it in the right direction.”

Andy Reid Took Responsibility For His Mistakes as a Coach

As for the uptick in frustration on his sidelines, Reid reiterated that football is an emotional game. However, he also said fixing the issues causing those frustrations is their No. 1 problem. “I’ve got a big piece of that,” Reid said.

“I’m very responsible for things going on on the offensive side of the ball.” Pointing to his chest, “I always look here first. And then we try to address any other issues we might have.”

While Mahomes made several poor decisions against the Raiders, the 34.2 grade he earned from Pro Football Focus, the lowest of his career, per The Athletic, does not squarely fall on the quarterback’s shoulders. Heading into Week 17, the Chiefs lead the league with 39 dropped passes, per Bet MGM.

“I’ve got to help him,” Reid said of Mahomes. “He’s aware of what he’s got to work on. He’s a very positive thinker, so he’s very focused. He understands he’s got to do his part and the other guys have to do their part.”

Reid also needs to do his part.

The Chiefs ran a similar play in back to back games leading up to this past game vs the #Raiders. The third week they ran the same play, it ended up being the Jack Jones pick 6. Safe to say the #Raiders CB definitely has good study habits. pic.twitter.com/aA81g2h23r — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) December 27, 2023

While Reid is “an all-time great offensive mind and play designer,” SI’s Zach Eisen wrote, “He deserves a large share of the blame for these issues.”

“Mahomes had an average depth of target (aDOT) of four yards on Monday and now has the lowest aDOT among starting quarterbacks this season at 6.9 yards. To have the best quarterback in the world and use him as a glorified check-down artist is shameful.”

While Mahomes and Co. have shown sparks of greatness, “there seems to be a regression back to a stale and uninspiring state this season,” Eisen surmised. “The lack of talent on the offensive side of the ball has clearly been an issue throughout the season and has been a central talking point. However, it’s more than that. The ingenuity and answers have also been missing. The concepts are stale, with the same ideas being used repeatedly.”

Travis Kelce Sounded Off on the Chiefs ‘Trash’ Performance Against the Bengals

TRAVIS KELCE IS EXTREMELY PISSED OFF. DOES A GRINK SPIKE HIS HELMET ON THE SIDELINE 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/A5SXmqfE8B — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 25, 2023



Reid didn’t go into detail on the discussions he’s had with Kelce. However, based on the All-Pro tight end’s comments on the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Reid’s message was received.

While Kelce sounded off on how the offense played like “trash” against the Raiders, he also berated himself for losing his temper. Kelce confirmed there were no lingering issues between him and the coach. “He’s looking out for me, and I love him for it,” Kelce said.

“He wanted to see the fire in me and I reacted in a bad way. He wanted to just get the best out of me, and right now I’m just not playing my best football. I gotta f****** lock the f*** in, be more accountable for him, be more accountable for my teammates. I gotta keep my f****** cool because as a leader on this team that’s not how you switch the momentum.”

Like Kelce, Mahomes is looking to stay positive moving forward. “I know we’re not going to be the (No.) 1 seed, but we can still win the AFC West,” Mahomes told reporters. “Once you get into the playoffs, it’s open for everybody to go out there and win it. That starts with [today’s] practice.”