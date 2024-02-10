Chiefs’ Coach Andy Reid Not Considering Retirement Amid Super Bowl Run

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has spent a lifetime in football, winning at every stop he has made. Reid got his first professional coaching opportunity with the Green Bay Packers in 1992 and hasn’t looked back since.

Andy Reid got his first chance coaching in the NFL with the Packers in 1992 as Green Bay's Assistant Offensive Line and Tight Ends Coach as a member of Mike Holmgren's staff During Holmgren's tenure in Green Bay, the Packers never won fewer than 9 games, including going to…

With the Chiefs squaring off with the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl, don’t expect Reid to slow down anytime soon.

Regardless of the game’s final result, retirement will be the last thing on his mind with a third Lombardi Trophy in sight. Reid put those rumors to rest ahead of the Wild Card Round matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

“I haven’t even thought about that. I’m thinking about one thing,” Reid told reporters during his January 11 press conference. “I figured that would come up when you guys were asking these questions because I’m old—but, not that old.”

On February 8, Reid again shot down retirement rumors by proclaiming, “I’ll know when that time is. It’s not today and it won’t be Sunday.”

ESPN insider Dan Graziano revealed his sources around the league would be “surprised” if Reid retired this offseason.

“Reid retirement rumors have been floating for a few weeks, and Reid has been asked about them in Las Vegas,” Graziano wrote in his February 10 article with colleague Jeremy Fowler. “But the sources to whom I’ve spoken with would be very surprised if Reid walked away at this point.”

This offseason has seen the departures of long-time head coaches Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll. Reid stands above the rest as he continues evolving with the ever-changing nature of the sport.

Chiefs Have Done Nothing but Win Since Andy Reid Was Hired in 2013

Despite a successful 14-year tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, the organization went in a different direction following the 2012 campaign. Reid became a coaching free agent after the Eagles finished 4-12, the worst mark of his head coaching career.

The veteran coach found work quickly as the Chiefs signed him to a five-year contract in January 2013.

Under Reid, Kansas City has gone 128-51 in the regular season, including 15-7 in the postseason. The Chiefs have won eight straight AFC West titles and made four Super Bowl appearances, including two titles, since the 2016 season.

Most impressive is how Kansas City has never had a losing season in 11 years with Reid at the helm. The second act of Reid’s coaching career has been a sight to behold across the NFL landscape.

Reid Could Make NFL History Alongside Bill Walsh With Super Bowl Win

For the longest time, the lone blemish on Reid’s résumé was his lack of guiding a team to a Lombardi Trophy. Life changes quickly in the NFL, as the veteran coach has won two titles in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes under center.

According to The Sporting News, Reid is one of 14 head coaches to win multiple Super Bowl titles. Reid could make league history alongside Hall of Famer Bill Walsh with a third championship.

If the Chiefs can dispatch the 49ers for the second time in five years, Reid will become one of five NFL coaches to have won the big game at least three times.

Walsh, the architect of the famed 49ers dynasty of the 1980s, won three Super Bowls in San Francisco. Joining Walsh are Joe Gibbs (three wins), Chuck Noll (four wins) and Belichick (six wins).

Catching up to Belichick is a tall task for the 65-year-old. However, with Mahomes and a talented defense at his disposal, anything can happen before Reid does call it quits.