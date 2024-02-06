Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Addresses Taylor Swift ‘Conspiracy Theory’

The Kansas City Chiefs are less than a week away from facing the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, February 6, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the international pool of reporters in Las Vegas.

While Reid discussed the status of many of his players, he also addressed the right-wing conspiracy theory involving Taylor Swift. A Pro-Trump podcast host Mike Crispi claimed the Super Bowl was “rigged,” as reported by NPR. Why?

“All to spread DEMOCRAT PROPAGANDA. Calling it now: KC wins, goes to Super Bowl, Swift comes out at the halftime show and ‘endorses’ Joe Biden with Kelce at midfield. It’s all been an op since day one,” Crispi wrote on X.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid asked by a German reporter on conspiracy theories that Taylor Swift’s ties to the team were concocted to help Joe Biden get re-elected. (Do people actually think that?) pic.twitter.com/RTZcsmvfPt — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 6, 2024

Reid couldn’t help but laugh when asked about the conspiracy theory. “That’s way out of my league,” Reid told reporters. “Very similar to me speaking German. I appreciate the question. She’s been great. We had a very nice meeting with President Biden, that’s about as far as I can go.”

The Chiefs visited the White House last year after winning the Super Bowl, during which the entire team met with President Biden. They gifted him a Chiefs jersey with the No. 46 on the back, a tradition that typically happens between every Super Bowl-winning team and the Commander in Chief.

While former President Trump invited Kansas City to the White House after winning the 2020 Super Bowl, they did not attend due to COVID-19 pandemic, per FOX 4.

Andy Reid Has Been Supportive of Travis Kelce’s Relationship With Taylor Swift Since the Beginning

Reid is very much considered a players coach, and that compassion has been extended toward Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend. While Swift’s highly-publicized presence at games bothers a few “Dads, Brads, and Chads,” Reid is a huge fan of pop star.

In fact, he’s been a Swiftie long before Kelce ever met the “Cruel Summer” singer, which he loves to remind his superstar tight end. During an appearance on the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gary,” Reid explained how he first met Swift.

Reid, who was the Philadelphia Eagles head coach from 1999 to 2012. The 12-time Grammy winner is originally from Philadelphia, where the two were introduced by her father, Scott Swift.

“Her dad played at [the University of] Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy. So I had met him there and her. That was the last thing Trav wanted to hear,” Reid added with a laugh, “that I knew her before him.” The 65-year-old’s favorite part was learning that Swift told Kelce the same story.

“She told him, ‘I know your coach.’ And he went, ‘Oh, God, come on!’” Reid recalled.

Reid noted that Kelce’s relationship with Swift has not affected the team. “She’s a good girl. I’m happy for Trav. And there has been no distraction that way at all. Trav’s handled it right, she’s handled it right and we just move forward. So it hasn’t been a problem at all.”

Taylor Swift Is Expected to Attend the Super Bowl

Fans are dying to know if Swift will make it to Las Vegas for the big game on February 11, but her status is still up in the air. She is scheduled to perform her fourth consecutive “Eras” tour show in Tokyo on Saturday, February 10, one day before the Super Bowl.

However, with a 17-hour time difference, Swift can hop on her private jet immediately after the show ends and make it to Las Vegas with time to spare. If Swift flies out of Tokyo by midnight, she can make it with time to spare.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier this week, Kelce didn’t say whether Swift would make it to the game, but he appreciates her attendance. “We’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it,” he explained. “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year.”

As for their highly publicized relationship. “It’s been a crazy, crazy ride I could’ve never anticipated,” Kelce said. “I’m having fun with it. The majority of the world is having fun with it outside of all the cranky NFL fans who just don’t want to see the Chiefs win.”