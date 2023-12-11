Chiefs HC Andy Reid Slams NFL for Penalty on Travis Kelce’s Trick Play

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) nearly defeated the Buffalo Bills (7-6) on Sunday, December 10. With 1:25 left in the fourth quarter Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a dart to tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce, who already moonlighted on defense at the end of the first half, suddenly turned into a quarterback and threw the ball to wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who ran in for a touchdown. This would’ve been the game-winning score, except it was called back. Toney was flagged for being offsides and the beautiful trick play was null and void.

The Chiefs ultimately lost 17-20. After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid delivered a strong message on what he believed was an unnecessary penalty.

“Normally… I get a warning before something like that happens in a big game,” Reid told reporters. “A bit embarrassing in the National Football League for that to take place… Normally, if it’s even close, the head coach gets a warning.

“I didn’t have a protractor out there, but a bit embarrassing. I’ve been in the league a long time and I haven’t had one like that.”

Fox 4 KC’s Harold R. Kuntz noted Reid was only at the podium for about three minutes and “not in the mood” for more questions. NFL analyst Ari Meirov posted, “Reid rarely goes off like that. He’s pissed.”

Chiefs linebacker Wille Gay said, “It was a historic play that got wiped out,” per NFL Network’s James Palmer.

CBS Rules Analyst Refuted Andy Reid’s Claim, Called the Penalty ‘Egregious & Obvious’

Oh my God, Travis Kelce tossed it to Kadarius Toney, who goes in for the go-ahead touchdown, BUT Toney was offsides on the play.pic.twitter.com/BrdrF6SmBH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 11, 2023



CBS Sports Rules Analyst Gene Steratore, however, said the penalty on Toney was more than earned. Steratore posted, “When officiating the line of scrimmage, general philosophy is not to be overly technical and split hairs over very minor infractions (such as a receiver’s hand slightly breaking the LOS). However, when an infraction is so egregious and obvious, a flag has to be thrown.

Kadarius Toney is blatantly lined up offside and in the neutral zone. You rarely see an offsides penalty on the offense, but that is not because this play in #BUFvsKC isn’t a foul. It is because a receiver rarely lines up offsides.”

Chiefs Fans & Analysts Slammed Kadarius Toney for Ruining Travis Kelce’s Big Play

While Kelce did his part perfectly, Toney’s penalty drew the ire of Chiefs fans and analysts. The Program’s Sam Petro sounded off on X, formerly known as Twitter, “I’m not sure you can have Kadarius Toney at practice on Wednesday. It’s not just the brain dead… absolutely inexcusable penalty… it’s that he has not developed at all as a receiver. At some point, you have to make a statement as a team about what is expected of a player.”

KC Sports Network’s Matt Lane posted, “This will be the 4th game this year that a WR drop or a WR penalty will erase a game-winning TD for the Chiefs.” KC Star’s Vahe Gregorian wrote, “Still trying to get arms around how incredible that Kelce-Toney play was and why it won’t count. Brutal.”

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz surmised, “Greatest non-TD in history. What an incredible play. Travis Kelce to Toney.”

Patrick Mahomes Absolutely Lost His Cool at the Refs During the Final Drive

Patrick ready to throw fists pic.twitter.com/K9bw7sC3bB — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) December 11, 2023

The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games and Mahomes finally lost his cool. The two-time Super Bowl champ screamed at the referee while his teammates formed a barrier between him and the official. No one has ever seen Mahomes this angry.

Mahomes told reporters after the game, “I’ve played seven years in the National Football League and never had offensive offsides called You want until a minute left to make a call like that?” He asked three refs for an explanation but didn’t receiver an answer. “Let us play the game,” he begged.