Chiefs HC Andy Reid Gives Telling Update on Injured WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

During the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took a hit from Jaguars safety Andre Cisco on third down that left JuJu in visible pain on the ground. Shortly after, the Chiefs ruled out Smith-Schuster (concussion protocol) for the remainder of the game.

The hit on Smith-Schuster sparked an outpouring of thoughts on Twitter.

“JuJu Smith-Schuster just got knocked out on a very obvious helmet-to-helmet. Flag was thrown. Then flag gets picked up. Make that make sense,” Matt Verderame of FanSided wrote.

“Wow, no foul? That was pretty clear that #Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster was defenseless,” Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire wrote.

“An absolutely monster hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster and he’s still down. hope he’s OK,” Christian D’Andrea of For The Win wrote.

“Football is great, I loved playing it and still love watching it,” another user wrote. “But man, it is seriously uncomfortable and scary to watch hits like the one JuJu Smith-Schuster took. Our bodies (and brains) are not built for that.”

Big Red Provides Update on JuJu

After the game, head coach Andy Reid confirmed to reporters that JuJu had suffered a concussion, as did cornerback Chris Lammons.

Reid also told reporters that the officials told him a flag was thrown and then picked up following the hit on Smith-Schuster because it was a shoulder-to-shoulder hit.

In other injury news, Reid also confirmed that starting right tackle Andrew Wylie sprained his elbow and will have an MRI.

The expectation is that the team will proceed with extreme caution with JuJu and Lammons due to a heightened sense of awareness around the league this season regarding concussions. The two players have to clear concussion protocol if they want to suit up for Kansas City’s Week 11 Sunday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mahomes Was Magical vs. Jaguars

The catalyst to Kansas City’s victory over Jacksonville in Week 10, bringing the Chiefs’ record to 7-2 on the season, was quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He completed 26-of-35 pass attempts for 331 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also had 1 interception.

One of the other top offensive performers for the Chiefs was newly-added receiver Kadarius Toney, who caught 4 passes for 57 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown. He also picked up 32 yards on the ground on 2 carries, most of which came on a 32-yard jet sweep.

The leading receiver for Kansas City was tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 6 passes for 81 yards and had 1 receiving touchdown.

Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco had his largest workload as a Chief during the Week 10 outing. He carried the ball 16 times for 82 yards — 5.1 yards per carry.

Kansas City’s defense benefited from a favorable game script against Jacksonville, which helped keep points off the board despite an overall efficient day for the Jaguars’ offense. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 29-of-40 pass attempts for 259 yards and 2 passing touchdowns. He was also sacked 5 times.

The leading receiver for the Jaguars was Christian Kirk, who had 9 catches for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jaguars second-year running back Travis Etienne, who is in the midst of a breakout campaign after missing his rookie season due to injury, gained 45 yards on 11 carries.