Chiefs’ Andy Reid Gives Update on Injured WR Justin Watson

After the Kansas City Chiefs’ 19-8 win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, head coach Andy Reid gave an update on wide receiver Justin Watson, who injured his elbow during the Week 6 win, per Reid.

“It’s not broken, so that’s a positive thing,” Reid said during his postgame press conference of Watson’s elbow, according to Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid says WR Justin Watson has an elbow injury: "It's not broken, so that's a positive thing." — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) October 13, 2023

Heading into Week 6, Watson was leading all Chiefs receivers in receiving yards (219) and was averaging a team-high 21.9 yards per catch. If he does miss time due to the elbow injury, Kansas City’s offense will be without one of its most explosive downfield options. The Chiefs have had no shortage of offensive issues already, so losing Watson will make matters worse.

The Chiefs have 10 days of rest prior to their Week 7 matchup against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers on October 22. So, unless Watson’s injury is significant enough to land him on injured reserve, we likely won’t learn more about his injury for several days.

Chiefs Defeat Broncos in Week 6

The Chiefs beat the Broncos in Week 6 for an NFL record 16th straight time.

Though Kansas City’s offense was inconsistent overall, tight end Travis Kelce picked apart Denver’s zone defense, especially early in the game. Heading into halftime, Kelce had 7 receptions for 109 yards. He finished the game with 9 receptions on 9 targets for 124 yards.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes connects with TE Travis Kelce for a 20-yard gain. Kelce already has 109 yards on 7 receptions before halftime…#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/9N7uR60Vk4 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 13, 2023

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 30-of-40 pass attempts for 306 yards, 1 touchdown, and also had 1 interception. He gained an additional 51 yards on the ground.

Second-year back Isiah Pacheco was Kansas City’s leading rusher Thursday night. He had 16 carries for 62 yards.

The star of the night was Kansas City’s defense. The unit forced the Broncos’ offense into committing 3 turnovers and allowed 197 yards of total offense. On a night in which the Chiefs offense struggled to put points on the board, the defense rose to the occasion yet again and displayed why they are one of the best units the NFL has to offer.

In linebacker Nick Bolton’s return from a three-game absence (ankle), he registered 1 interception and 4 tackles.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs’ Win Over Broncos

Users on Twitter/X reacted to the Chiefs’ win over the Broncos in Week 6.

“We have a top 5 defense and we cannot score in the red zone. What is this world? Shout out to butker and our secondary tonight,” one user wrote.

We have a top 5 defense and we cannot score in the red zone. What is this world? Shout out to butker and our secondary tonight 🙌🏽 16 straight! — BigSportsGuy ☮️ ✌🏽 (@BigSportsGuy100) October 13, 2023

“UGLY win. I get it, a division rival that always plays us hard but the offense continues to struggle, especially in the red zone this week,” another user wrote. “Defense forgets how to tackle at times. Andy & Nagy’s play calling is horrendous. They need to feed Rice, TK and POP.”

UGLY win. I get it, a division rival that always plays us hard but the offense continues to struggle, especially in the red zone this week. Defense forgets how to tackle at times. Andy & Nagy’s play calling is horrendous. They need to feed Rice, TK and POP. #ChiefsKingdom — Bada Bing (@OG_Chief_Nico) October 13, 2023

“That was ugly. Rice is looking like the only competent WR on the roster. And Reid’s being too scared to call a simple QB sneak in short yardage will cost KC eventually,” another user wrote. “You held Denver to 8 and can only score 7 with a Patrick Mahomes led O. Absolutely pathetic.”

That was ugly. Rice is looking like the only competent WR on the roster. And Reid's being to scared to call a simple QB sneak in short yardage will cost KC eventually. You held Denver to 8 and can only score 7 with a Patrick Mahomes led O. Absolutely pathetic. — Chris Gator Reese (@reeseracin75R) October 13, 2023

“There’s definitely something missing with the offense and it’s mainly TDs, there moving the ball and getting yards but field goals won’t beat a lot of teams in this league luckily the defense has been amazing hopefully figure out scoring part soon,” another user wrote.