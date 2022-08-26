Andy Reid Reveals New Injury for Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Among the players that didn’t play in the Kansas City Chiefs preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers was wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

MVS also didn’t practice leading up to the preseason finale, yet Reid provided no reason during his media availability throughout the week as to why that was the case. With JuJu Smith-Schuster also banged up due to a knee injury, it was a bit concerning to see two of KC’s top receivers missing time this late in the preseason.

After Kansas City’s 17-10 win over Green Bay, however, Reid provided some clarity on Valdes-Scantling. Reid explained that MVS “banged his head” at some point and is in concussion protocol.

Play

Andy Reid: "A tribute to a great person." | Pre Week 3 Press Conference

Depending on the severity of the head injury, MVS shouldn’t be out longer than a week or two. The Chiefs’ regular season opener against the Cardinals in Arizona is on September 11, which gives him plenty of time to get healthy for Week 1.

Chiefs Beat Packers in Preseason Finale

The defending AFC West champions finished the preseason 2-1 after beating the Packers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not play in the preseason finale, but many of the starters got reps early in the game. Some of the highlight-worthy action from the starters included a couple of punt returns from rookie receiver Skyy Moore in which he had returns of 35 and 16 yards respectively in the first quarter and showed off his elusiveness and vision.

#Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore took the punt return for 35 yards. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/8xa38NdDDe — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 26, 2022

The standout offensive players for the game were quarterback Shane Buechele, who completed 11-of-17 pass attempts for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns, and tight end Matt Bushman, who caught 3 passes for 73 yards and 2 touchdowns. Bushman, unfortunately, fractured his clavicle during the game, which puts him at a high risk of being cut ahead of the regular season despite his strong performance.

TE Matt Bushman catches the pass in busted coverage for a 54-yard TD. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 10#Packers – 7#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/dz95jxZrR4 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 26, 2022

Kansas City’s defense, despite the score, had a shaky performance, mainly due to poor tackling. Yet, rookie safety Bryan Cook stood out among his teammates thanks to 4 tackles, 1 pass defended, and 1 interception just before halftime.

With the preseason over now for the Chiefs, the team now has until 4 p.m. Eastern Time on August 30 to shave their roster down from 80 to 53 players ahead of the regular season.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Victory

Twitter users reacted to the preseason finale victory for the Chiefs.

“Rewatching last nights game…[Ronald Jones] and [Isiah Pacheco] runs were tough, both hit the holes strong and with authority,” one Twitter user wrote. “Dont know what it means for rojo though at this point, but those two were the clear better runners last night.”

Rewatching last nights game…rojo and pacheco runs were tough, both hit the holes strong and with authority. Dont know what it means for rojo though at this point, but those two were the clear better runners last night. #ChiefsKingdom — Eric Lupardus (@bigEfitKC) August 26, 2022

“I’ve been saying this , even last year [Shane Buechele] showed a lot of positive signs of being able to run at offense and he’s not scared to throw the ball deep or #ChiefsKingdom doesn’t sigh him someone else will,” another Twitter user wrote.

I’ve been saying this , even last year he showed a lot of positive signs of being able to run at offense and he’s not scared to throw the ball deep or #ChiefsKingdom doesn’t sigh him someone else will https://t.co/S3jV4a31Or — STRETCHWRLD 🌍 (@KingIzzyy1) August 26, 2022

“Seeing Jermaine Carter Jr. getting trucked and knocked on his arse while backpedaling from a block is nothing the Chiefs need,” another user wrote. “Darius Harris attacks the line of scrimmage and is better by far.”

Seeing Jermaine Carter Jr. getting trucked and knocked on his arse while backpedaling from a block is nothing the Chiefs need. Darius Harris attacks the line of scrimmage and is better by far. #ChiefsKingdom #NFL #NFLPreseason — Kendall-DM (@MechtaKendall) August 26, 2022

“Gonna have to start paying attention to folks names in #ChiefsKingdom… everybody got that 16 Lenny avi,” another user wrote.

Gonna have to start paying attention to folks names in #ChiefsKingdom … everybody got that 16 Lenny avi — A.E Newman (@truegreenthumb) August 26, 2022