Chiefs HC Andy Reid’s Wife Tammy Reveals His Special Nickname

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is one of the most beloved coaches in the NFL heading into Super Bowl LV, and viewers can expect to his wife Tammy Reid cheering him on at Raymond James Stadium on February 7.

Reid, who’s been married to Tammy Reid since 1982, have five children together: Britt, 35, who works as the Chiefs assistant linebackers coach under his father, Crosby, Spenser, and Drew Ann. Their eldest son, Garrett, tragically died at age 29 in 2012 from a heroin overdose.

Throughout life’s ups and downs, both personal and professional, Tammy Reid remains her husband’s biggest cheerleader. She even has a special “nickname” for one of the winningest coaches in NFL history.

Reid, who’s universally known as “Andy” since the beginning of his career, only lets his wife call him by his birth name, Andrew, according to Cheat Sheet.

Tammy Reid Called Last Year’s Super Bowl Win ‘The Greatest Thing to Happen in His ‘Career & In Our Family’

Andy Reid got to celebrate his first Super Bowl with his kids and his 9 grandkids Andy’s wife Tammy said she wanted this so bad for him because of all the hours he has put in. Going in the office at 4AM and sometimes not getting home till 11PM at night#BigRed pic.twitter.com/NUGtStlpWF — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 3, 2020

After coaching for 21 seasons in the NFL, Reid won his first Super Bowl Championship last year. The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, and his entire family was there to celebrate.

The Reid family is hoping to celebrate once more as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. While the scenery will look a little different, all attendees must wear face masks, and there will be far fewer people to rush the field afterward, Tammy will be there.

Last year, she even joined her husband while he was interviewed by the hosts of NFL Primetime on the field post-game. She rocked a white Super Bowl Champions hat, the letter “A” around her neck, along with a blinged-out Kansas City necklace pendant.

Andy Reid praises Patrick Mahomes for Chiefs’ Super Bowl comeback win | NFL PrimetimeKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid joins Chris Berman, Steve Young and Randy Moss on NFL Primetime to discuss winning Super Bowl LIV, with Reid praising Patrick Mahomes for his MVP performance. Andy’s wife, Tammy, describes the love he’s received from the league. #Chiefs #NFL #SuperBowl ✔ Subscribe to ESPN+ plus.espn.com/ ✔ Get the… 2020-02-03T05:20:25Z

In May, Tammy Reid opened up about what that win meant to her and their family during a virtual fireside chat. She said:

All I can say is it was the greatest thing to happen in your career and in our family. It was great to have all the kids there and share that with all the people that have gotten us there. I think was the best part. Just being a team and all of that hard work. The hours spent doing it and time away or time together, it was a good cherry on the top of the sundae.

Reid Said He’d Never Won the Super Bowl Without His Wife’s Companionship

During that same virtual fireside chat, Reid discussed the “four legs” of his journey which led him to reach that lifetime goal.

The first leg was football: “It’s a humbling sport, Reid said. “You can be high and then it’ll knock you down if you get too high. You can be too low and then it’s going to crunch you and keep you down. But then it also teaches you that if you get knocked down to come back up, learn from the mistake that got you knocked down, but come back with even more clarity and the reasons why you might’ve been knocked down.”

As for the other “three legs,” Reid listed faith, both he and his wife are members of The Jesus Christ Church of Latter-Day Saints, family, and the companionship he has with Tammy Reid.

Reid said, “The thing that you cherish the most is the climb — everything that goes into that moment. And then the game. The game was phenomenal. You had the challenges, the ups and downs that we had. These four legs that [we’ve talked about], these are the things that are really the most important things. Not the ring that we’re going to get. Not the celebration. . . but that’s not it. That’s not what it’s all about.”

