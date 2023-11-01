Chiefs HC Andy Reid Details Injury Timeline for LB Willie Gay

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. suffered a tailbone injury during Kansas City’s 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 9. But according to head coach Andy Reid, the injury won’t force Gay onto injured reserve.

“Nah, I don’t think so, but, you know, we’ll see,” Reid said when asked during his November 1 press conference if Gay is an IR candidate. “I don’t want to give you a yay or nay, but he’s making progress right now, which is a good thing.”

Gay already progressing just days after suffering the injury is great news for a Chiefs linebacker room that has had its fair share of injuries this season.

Third-year linebacker Nick Bolton is currently on injured reserve after undergoing wrist surgery during Week 8 preparation. Though Drue Tranquill has filled in admirably when Bolton has been sidelined this season, another injury to the linebacker room would cause a serious void on the defense.