5-Year-Old Injured in Crash Involving Britt Reid Has Awoken From Coma

The five-year-old girl seriously injured in a car accident involving former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid is is “awake,” per an update on the GoFundMe page created by Tiffany Verhulst, the child’s aunt, on behalf of her mother.

Ariel Young, the 5-year-old girl injured in the Feb. 4 crash involving ex-Kansas City assistant coach Britt Reid, has awoken from a coma, according to a post by her aunt on a GoFundMe page. pic.twitter.com/ma11g5p1ur — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 16, 2021

Ariel Young remained hospitalized following the February 4 accident in which Reid crashed his white RAM Laramie Sport pickup truck into two vehicles stopped on the side of the road. Another young child, a four-year-old, was also injured in the collision. Reid, 35, had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital for a number of days with a “medical issue that developed at the scene but is not related to the accident.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Britt’s father, confirmed that his son underwent surgery following the crash.

“My heart goes out to the young lady. I’m also a dad, so I get that, so I have concerns obviously on both sides,” he said, via The Washington Post. “Britt did have surgery. He’s doing better now. That little girl, my heart goes out to her.”

Reid’s Contract Expired While He Was on Administrative Leave

In the days following, the Chiefs confirmed Reid was placed on administrative leave while they were in “the process of gathering information on the incident.” Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, his contract expired during that leave and the franchise chose not to renew it.

Clarifications on Britt Reid, per league source: He was placed on leave with the Chiefs through the duration of his contract, which has since expired and he no longer is an employee with the club. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 11, 2021

Reid’s professional career began as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles’ coaching staff in 2009, while Andy was also head coach. Prior to that, the San Francisco native spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Temple before joining the Chiefs’ staff in 2013. During his tenure at Arrowhead Stadium, he served as Kansas City’s offensive quality control coach, assistant defensive line coach, defensive line coach, and outside linebackers coach.

“I haven’t had the chance to address you since the accident happened that my son was involved in,” Reid told reporters in his postgame remarks following the 31-9 loss in Super Bowl LV. “My heart goes out to all of those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl that was fighting for her life.

“It’s a tough situation, I can’t comment on it any more than what I am here. The questions that you have I’m going to have to turn those down at the time. Just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that.”

The Probe Could Take Several Weeks

As Kansas City authorities continue their investigation, a representative from the police department explained that it could take several weeks before any further action is taken. The Washington Post cited factors such as allowing detectives to analyze scene, speaking with all witnesses and awaiting laboratory results as a few of the reasons why this probe will not have a conclusion any time soon.

“It’s a multidisciplinary approach to these types of incidents,” Sgt. Bill Mahoney said. “Different elements are performing different functions. For that reason, it’s very typical that it takes a long period of time, relative to other types of investigations.”

Britt Reid has yet to break his silence on the matter.

