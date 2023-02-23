Eric Bieniemy Breaks Silence on Leaving Chiefs for Commanders

Ex-Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s introductory press conference with the Washington Commanders took place on Thursday, February 23.

It was not just the first time Washington’s community got to hear from their new assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, but it was also the first time Chiefs Kingdom got to hear from Bieniemy since he left the Kansas City Chiefs‘ coaching staff.

Bieniemy opened his press conference by thanking the Chiefs, who he had been with for the past 10 years.

“First off, let me say this — it was an amazing 10 years having an opportunity to work for the Chiefs organization,” Bieniemy said in the opening statement of his press conference. “It goes without saying, I’d like to thank Clark Hunt and the whole entire Hunt family. I’d like to like Mark Donovan, our team president with the Kansas City Chiefs. Brett Veach and his staff, and of course, Coach Andy Reid.

“It’s been an amazing journey getting to this point and having the success that we’ve had over the years. But now it’s time for a new challenge and looking at these guys up front, Eric Bieniemy is fired up. He’s fired up and you guys will figure that out real soon.”

LIVE: Asst. Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy's introductory press conference https://t.co/5b71PExM4c — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 23, 2023

EB was asked during his presser about the decision to leave Kansas City to join Washington’s coaching staff. His answer: complacency.

“I don’t like being comfortable. I’m about accepting challenges moving forward,” he said.

As for the rumors that Bieniemy the Commanders’ coaching staff because that would give him his best chance to get an NFL head coaching job as opposed to staying in Kansas City, EB deflect all questions about his head coaching aspirations.

“Right now I’m the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders. Being a head coach, if that’s to happen, that’ll take care of itself,” he said.