Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy to Interview for OC Job in NFC: Report

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has received very little interest from NFL teams during the 2023 head coaching cycle. But what some teams have shown an interest in is hiring Bieniemy to be their offensive coordinator.

The most recent case of this is the Washington Commanders, who have requested an interview with Bieniemy for their offensive coordinator vacancy, and Bieniemy has emerged as a “key” candidate for that job, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on January 29.

The #Commanders have yet to hire an OC and one reason why: They’ve requested permission to interview #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and he’s emerged as a potential key candidate, sources say. He also was requested by the #Jets, #Titans and #Ravens for OC jobs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2023

The Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner on January 10. That came after Washington’s offense finished the regular season ranked 22nd in the NFL in passing yards (3,783), 21st in total touchdowns scored (35), and were -5 in turnover ratio, which was tied for sixth-worst in the NFL, per ESPN.

The quarterback position is the primary issue on offense for the Commanders. So, head coach Ron Rivera might be interested in bringing in Bieniemy to improve the play of the quarterback room, specifically Carson Wentz, who Washington traded several draft picks for last offseason and still has two years and $40 million remaining on his contract.

Could Bieniemy Jump Ship for Same Role?

It might seem surprising that Bieniemy is entertaining taking an offensive coordinator role with another team. However, it could be the best way for Bieniemy to finally get the head coach job he deserves after several years of trying.

The Chiefs are competing in their fifth straight AFC Championship under future Hall of Fame head coach Andy Reid and with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. With that in mind, it would help Bieniemy’s perception outside of Kansas City if he were to join forces with another team that has less talent on offense than the Chiefs and a head coach that isn’t so involved in the offense. If he were to succeed in that type of environment then it would prove Bieniemy can have standalone success, making him more valuable as a head coach candidate.

Bieniemy, as Rapoport also shared, has been linked to the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, and Tennessee Titans regarding their offensive coordinator vacancies. The Jets ended up signing former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their OC on January 26. The Titans have requested permission to interview Bieniemy along with Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy. The Ravens have yet to formally request an interview with Bieniemy.

Bieniemy signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs in 2022. That means he can take a coordinator role with another team if he wants to once this season is over.

Twitter React Update on Bieniemy

Twitter users reacted to the update on Bieniemy and his potential future in coaching.

“People dreaming. No way Bienemy takes a lateral move to some crappy franchise when he’s got a good thing going in KC,” one Twitter user wrote. “He should have been a head coach a long time ago.”

People dreaming.

No way Bienemy takes a lateral move to some crappy franchise when he's got a good thing going in KC. He should have been a head coach a long time ago. — ChiefDJ (@TheRealChiefDJ) January 29, 2023

“It makes sense because other teams aren’t giving him HC opportunities because of Andy Reid’s brilliance behind the playbook… if he goes to a new team & has similar success it proves his point that he’s still THAT GUY & almost guarantees him a HC job the following year,” another user wrote.

It makes sense because other teams aren’t giving him HC opportunities because of Andy Reid’s brilliance behind the playbook… if he goes to a new team & has similar success it proves his point that he’s still THAT GUY & almost guarantees him a HC job the following year — KD (@Cincy_KD513) January 29, 2023

“I believe that EB only signed a one year contract before this season to stay in KC. And I’ve said multiple times now that he’d be well served to be OC somewhere else. I hope this happens for him,” another user wrote.