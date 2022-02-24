Chiefs Make Final Decision on Eric Bieniemy’s Future With KC

The Kansas City Chiefs will not have to find another offensive coordinator during the 2022 offseason.

Kansas City’s offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is returning to the Chiefs for the 2022 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on February 24. It will be a one-year deal between Bieniemy and Kansas City, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Concern began festering within Chiefs Kingdom after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on February 13 that there were “no assurances” that Bieniemy would return to Kansas City for a fifth season as the offensive coordinator. However, those concerns have been silenced, as Bieniemy will return for his 10th season with the Chiefs in 2022.

Bieniemy a Key Cog in Chiefs’ Success

Since Bieniemy took over as offensive coordinator in 2018, Kansas City’s offense has ranked first in the league in total yards two out of the four seasons, and top five in total points scored in three seasons, per Pro Football Reference.

It’s no coincidence that quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ breakout sophomore campaign in which he threw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns came in Bieniemy’s first season as the Chiefs’ offensive play-caller. Bieniemy has been a pivotal piece of Kansas City’s success over the past four seasons, which includes four straight AFC Championship appearances, two Super Bowl appearances, and a championship.

Twitter Reacts to Bieniemy Re-Signing With KC

Following the news of Bieniemy rejoining Kansas City, Twitter users reacted to the update.

“The fact is, Eric Bieniemy should have been a head coach after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV. The fact is, the Chiefs should have moved on from Eric Bieniemy this offseason. Neither happened. Both are wrong decisions,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I don’t understand the people who wanted Eric Bieniemy out as the Chiefs’ OC. I can see complaining about the offense not being perfect but it really could be worse. Really. Replacing him with someone outside is more likely to end poorly than end in record-setting brilliance,” another user wrote.

“My feeling here is that those with #Chiefs would have liked to have seen Eric Bieniemy “graduate” — either as a head coach or a play-calling OC. When that did not come to fruition, this became the only option. So another season as OC, with possible opportunities ahead in ’23,” Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride wrote.

“Eric Bieniemy coming back on a 1 year deal feels like it was the right move. Flexibility for next year and another shot for EB to be a head coach,” another user wrote.

“I don’t want to say I’m disappointed because he’s been so great for the Chiefs but seriously, how is Eric Bienemy not a head coach. SMH,” Tom Harrington of CBC Radio News wrote.

“I just don’t get this slick side hatred you guys have towards Eric Bieniemy..like for what It’s as if you guys celebrate the fact he hasn’t gotten a HCn opportunity as if he’s undeserving or isn’t good enough it’s getting old & distasteful ‘see I told you nobody wants him’,” another user wrote.

I just don't get this slick side hatred you guys have towards Eric Bieniemy..like for what It's as if you guys celebrate the fact he hasn't gotten a HCn opportunity as if he's undeserving or isn't good enough

it's getting old & distasteful "see I told you nobody wants him"

“Why can Eric Bieniemy not get a head coaching job in the @NFL? From anyone that has ever said a word about him it is always positive and that his football intelligence 2nd to none. I’ve been dumbfounded by this for the last 3 years,” another user wrote.