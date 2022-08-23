Chiefs HC Andy Reid Hints at Extended Absence for Veteran TE

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell suffered a hip flexor injury during the team’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Andy Reid said the injury to Bell occurred on the team’s opening drive when the veteran tight end caught a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to cap off an 11-play, 72-yard drive. Bell attempted to re-enter the game following the injury but was too injured to stay in the game, which is why it appeared as though he suffered a non-contact injury.

QB Patrick Mahomes finds TE Blake Bell on 2nd & goal for a 5-yard TD. PAT is good.#Chiefs – 7#Bears – 0#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/X3I7RjrJK3 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 13, 2022

The following week, Reid said the injury Bell suffered was “unusual,” but provided no further detail besides that. Bell didn’t practice leading up to Kansas City’s Week 2 preseason game against the Washington Commanders, nor did he play in that game.

On Tuesday, August 23, Reid gave another update on Bell which hints at an extended absence for the veteran tight end.

Bell Underwent Hip Flexor Surgery

Reid told the media on Tuesday that Bell recently underwent surgery on his hip flexor.

Blake Bell had surgery on his hip flexor injury. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) August 23, 2022

Although Reid provided no further details about Bell’s injury, it can be assumed that he will be placed on the Reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list as a result of having surgery. This would mean that Bell won’t count against the 80-man roster that all NFL teams are required to have by 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday. However, Bell will have to miss the first four regular season games if he is placed on the Reserve/PUP list.

Heading into Tuesday, the Chiefs’ roster had 82 players on it. If Bell is placed on the Reserve/PUP list, that means Kansas City only has to make one more transaction to get to the required 80-man roster.