Eagles Star Calls His Shot Against Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles have provided very little bulletin board material for the Kansas City Chiefs prior to Super Bowl LVII, which is a wise decision. But one of the Eagles star players did admit he would like to do one thing to Patrick Mahomes on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Man, getting a strip sack on him too, that’d be nice,” Philadelphia’s 13-year defensive end Brandon Graham said of Mahomes to ESPN on February 9.

Graham’s career highlight reel features a strip-sack on then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady late in Super Bowl LII, which helped the Eagles hoist the franchise’s first-ever Lombardi Trophy. That’s why getting a timely big play against another future Hall of Fame quarterback in Super Bowl LVII is on Graham’s checklist.

“But we’re going to have some fun, man. He’s definitely the GOAT because he’s already won one and you can see he’s been here a lot of times already. And he’s young,” Graham said of Mahomes, via ESPN.

Graham gave additional praise to Mahomes for taking full advantage of his opportunity in Kansas City.

“Credit to him and his hard work and Coach [Andy] Reid, being paired up with a good coach, and just taking full advantage of his opportunity.”

Graham on Facing Mahomes: ‘You Can’t Play Scared’

When Brandon Graham was asked earlier in Super Bowl week how to defend Patrick Mahomes, who was the Associated Press’s 2023 NFL MVP on February 9, his overall message was clear:

Don’t play scared.

“You’ve got to take your shot. You can’t play scared,” Graham said, via Heavy Sports’ Matt Lombardo on February 7. “You see when teams play that way, he carves you up. So, I’ll take my shot, and if he makes a play, well, he gets paid too.”

Brandon Graham on how to defend Patrick Mahomes: “You’ve got to take your shot. You can’t play scared. You see when teams play that way, he carves you up. So, I’ll take my shot, and if he makes a play, well, he gets paid too.” #Eagles #Chiefs #SuperBowl — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) February 7, 2023

During the regular season, Graham recorded 16 quarterback hits, 11 sacks, and 11 tackles for loss in 17 games, according to Pro Football Reference. In 2 postseason games, he has registered 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit, and 1 tackle for loss.

Graham will be paired in the Super Bowl with veteran Haason Reddick, who has had a breakout season during his first year with the Eagles.

During the regular season, Reddick recorded 26 quarterback hits, 16 sacks, and 11 tackles for loss in 17 games. He’s also been a force in the playoffs with 4 quarterbacks hits, 3.5 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, and 1 forced fumble in 2 games.

Haason Reddick had a stellar performance in the NFC title match 🔥 pic.twitter.com/496XGIdSOG — NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2023

If the Chiefs want to keep up with a high-powered Philadelphia offense in the Super Bowl, they need to contain Graham and Reddick at all costs. That in turn will keep Mahomes upright in the pocket and give him time to perform his magic.

Mahomes on Reddick’s Short List for Sacks

Haason Reddick has 47 sacks in his 6-year NFL career, but he has not sacked Mahomes yet. So, you can bet that’s on his list of goals for the Super Bowl.

“He’s one of the quarterbacks in the league that I haven’t been able to sack yet or haven’t gotten to yet,” Reddick said on Super Bowl opening night, via ESPN. “If I’m able to get to him and I get him in the Super Bowl, that’s going to be historic for me.”

Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles will occur at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m. Central Time. The game will be available to watch on Fox.

The Eagles (-121) are the current favorite to win Super Bowl LVII, according to BetOnline.