Newly-Signed Chiefs Veteran’s Workout Video Goes Viral [WATCH]

The Kansas City Chiefs added yet another body to their practice squad by signing veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams on November 29, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This came in wake of Kansas City also signing running back Melvin Gordon and receiver Bryan Edwards to the practice squad.

Longtime former Ravens’ DT Brandon Williams, who had been waiting for the right opportunity like Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh, is signing with the Chiefs practice squad with the idea of going to the active roster, per sources. Williams reunites with Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2022

Williams, 33, has a strong NFL resume, which includes nine seasons in the NFL — all of which have been with the Baltimore Ravens — and 323 tackles in 123 games played, per Pro Football Reference. But it was a workout video that he posted recently that had him going viral shortly after the news broke of Williams signing with the defending AFC West champions.

Williams’ Workout Video Goes Viral

Williams posted a video on his Twitter account on November 23 with the caption, “I didn’t realize how much of a #Problem I was until I took off the helmet.”

The video shows Williams, who is 6-foot-1 and weighs approximately 330 pounds, deadlifting 13 reps of 450 pounds.

The video caught the attention of Chiefs media, which in hand caught the attention of Chiefs Kingdom on November 29.

“Brandon Williams is a good player. Great run stuffer. Doesn’t pass rush but yall have Chris Jones for that,” one Twitter user wrote.

Brandon Williams is a good player. Great run stuffer. Doesn't pass rush but yall have Chris Jones for that — Ricky Pulley (@LilMydnight) November 30, 2022

“I’m too excited to see what you will accomplish in KC! @BrandonW_66 keep pushing, we see you!” another user wrote.

I’m too excited to see what you will accomplish in KC! @BrandonW_66 keep pushing, we see you! 💛💚 https://t.co/T41QwBkmcS — Jamieee (@SimplyMissJamie) November 30, 2022

“Got dayum! What is that like 495???? Sheesh. No gloves, wraps or chalk??? Sheeeeeeeesh. AND 13 REPS?!?! SHEEEEESH. My dude, welcome to #chiefskingdom,” another Twitter user wrote.

Got dayum! What is that like 495???? Sheesh. No gloves, wraps or chalk??? Sheeeeeeeesh. AND 13 REPS?!?! SHEEEEESH. My dude, welcome to #chiefskingdom https://t.co/WfdL2JKBjy — JstnCredible29 (@_JstnCredible29) November 30, 2022

“So this dude lining up next to Chris Jones LETS GO it’s demon time,” another user wrote.

So this dude lining up next to Chris Jones 😳😳😳😳 LETS GO 😈 it’s demon time https://t.co/O2HfvnKbvV — Kevin (@NotKevinnnn) November 30, 2022

Andy Reid Details Win Over Rams

The win over Los Angeles in Week 12 boosted the Chiefs’ record to 9-2, which keeps them firmly in first place in the AFC West as well as the AFC as a whole.

Speaking to the media on Monday, November 28, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid talked about the win over the Rams, which wasn’t the cleanest outing for the Chiefs but was nevertheless a win and extended the team’s current win streak to five games.

“I thought it ended up being a good game for us, a good win for us. Coming off a big game – a big AFC West game against the Chargers and our guys powered through that and the week and Thanksgiving – the whole deal,” Reid said. “So, it was a good win to get and then – plus knowing that we’ve got the (Cincinnati) Bengals sitting right here up next. So our guys came in (and) they had good energy. I thought they fought all the way through the game, and I thought defensively we did a real nice job there and I thought offensively, with the exception of some of the plays in the redzone, I thought it was a very productive game there.”

Andy Reid: "You can't sit back and rest on those things." | Press Conference 11/28

As Reid mentioned, the next game on Kansas City’s schedule is a road outing against the Cincinnati Bengals. That game will take place on Sunday, December 4 at 3:25 p.m. Central Time. The game will be available to watch on CBS.