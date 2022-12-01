New Chiefs DT Brandon Williams Sends Message to Chiefs Kingdom

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed 33-year-old defensive tackle Brandon Williams to their practice squad on Wednesday, November 30, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

Soon after his signing became official, Williams took to Twitter to introduce himself to Chiefs Kingdom.

“RRREEEEEDDDDD KIIINGDOM!!!!!!! #HULKSMASH,” is the caption Williams put on his Twitter post along with a picture of a red Hulk.

Twitter users flooded the comments section of Williams’ post.

“Welcome to Chiefs Kingdom! Cant wait to see you on the field! GO CHIEFS!!” one Twitter user wrote.

Welcome to Chiefs Kingdom! Cant wait to see you on the field! GO CHIEFS!! — Eddie (@EdwardhamHam) December 1, 2022

“Welcome to Kansas City!! Time to get to work. Let’s Go Chiefs,” another user wrote.

Welcome to Kansas City!!

Time to get to work. Let's Go Chiefs#ChiefsKingdom — R.Ortiz_KC (@rportizKC) December 1, 2022

“Welcome to Kansas City,” another user wrote. “I can’t wait to see the looks on their faces when our opponents backs’ get the ball only to look up to see you smiling letting them know that’s where that play ends.”

Welcome to Kansas City. I can't wait to see the looks on their faces when our opponents backs' get the ball only to look up to see you smiling letting them know that's where that play ends. — James (@JamesBnKC) November 30, 2022

“Welcome welcome, Brandon! All the best here in Chiefs Kingdom. Let’s get em!!!!” another user wrote.

Welcome welcome, Brandon! All the best here in Chiefs Kingdom. Let’s get em!!!! — Black Skellington (@SammyMojito) December 1, 2022

What to Know About Williams

Williams entered the league as a third-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. He spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the Ravens, registering 323 tackles in 123 games played and had one Pro Bowl nod during his time in Baltimore, per Pro Football Reference.

Signing Williams reunites him in Kansas City with defensive line coach Joe Cullen, who was Williams’ position coach in Baltimore for five seasons (2016-20).

“He and Joe Cullen have a history. Joe speaks very highly of him and still thinks he can contribute. He’s been doing it a long time, and we welcome that,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of Williams during his Wednesday presser, via Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report.

Andy Reid on Brandon Williams: "He and Joe Cullen have a history. Joe speaks very highly of him and still thinks he can contribute. He's been doing it a long time, and we welcome that." — Jordan Foote (@footenoted) November 30, 2022

Twitter Talks Chiefs-Bengals Ahead of Matchup

Twitter users chatted about the Chiefs and Bengals ahead of their Week 13 matchup in Cincinnati on Sunday, December 4 at 3:25 p.m. Central Time.

“The game this week is the last tough opponent for KC,” one Twitter user wrote. “I don’t see anyone else in the AFC winning out so I don’t think it’s a HUGE game for the Chiefs. But man these Bengal fans are so obnoxious. I hope we see the Chiefs that showed up in SF and it’s a absolute massacre.”

The game this week is the last tough opponent for KC. I don’t see anyone else in the AFC winning out so I don’t think it’s a HUGE game for the Chiefs. But man these Bengal fans are so obnoxious. I hope we see the Chiefs that showed up in SF and it’s a absolute massacre — Greg Sheffield (@Kcchiefs58dt) November 30, 2022

“The Chiefs led the Bengals by a combined 49-20 in the first halves of two games and somehow lost both,” Matt Connor of Arrowhead Addict wrote. “Trading last year’s aging defense for a young with greater overall speed and stamina will make a bigger difference in this matchup than any other.”

The Chiefs led the Bengals by a combined 49-20 in the first halves of two games and somehow lost both. Trading last year's aging defense for a young with greater overall speed and stamina will make a bigger difference in this matchup than any other. — Matt Conner (@MattConnerAA) November 29, 2022

“Beating the Bengals this week won’t get revenge,” another user wrote. “I don’t want to spoil your fun, but I speak the truth. It’s just a regular game, until we beat Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the playoffs it means nothing.”

Beating the Bengals this week won’t get revenge. I don’t want to spoil your fun, but I speak the truth. It’s just a regular game, until we beat Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the playoffs it means nothing. — ChiefsAholic ™️ (@ChiefsAholic) November 28, 2022

“Chiefs fans are getting mad that the Bengals are getting healthy? Pretty weird behavior if you ask me. Sounds like they’re scared of JaMarr for some reason, any guesses why?” another user wrote.

Chiefs fans are getting mad that the Bengals are getting healthy? Pretty weird behavior if you ask me. Sounds like they’re scared of JaMarr for some reason, any guesses why? pic.twitter.com/YwHqFddu2d — The Nati King (@thenatiking) November 29, 2022

“It’s official Bengals week. Gotta think the #Chiefs will be out for revenge after last years AFCCG. They circled this game on their calendar,” another user wrote.