Chiefs GM Brett Veach Gets Honest About Travis Kelce’s ‘Party Guy’ Past

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is arguably one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. However, when Kelce first landed with the team as a third-round pick in 2013, there was concern over his future success.

“When Travis came to us, he was a little bit of a party guy,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told ESPN in an article published on January 9. “(Head coach) Andy (Reid) showed a lot of patience and tolerance.

“Travis wanted attention. He wanted a lot of things. He did things differently than everyone else. Coming here, having to do things a certain way and really organizing and prioritizing his life was a challenge.”

Kelce admits he struggled to acclimate to the demands of the NFL. “I was late to meetings, hanging out too much throughout the week, not necessarily focusing and showing to my coaches that I was giving everything I could.

“I learned you can show your personality and have fun but you have to be accountable to the guy next to you and be able to handle the highs and the lows of the game.”

Veach noted, “There were a ton of bumps early on, but Coach’s love and faith for Travis never wavered. He got him through a rough time early on.”

Kelce sometimes still loses his cool. He punched a teammate during training camp, and his sideline outburst on Christmas Day went viral. However, the 34-year-old took responsibility and apologized in both instances.

“You still see that passion and that craziness but in a productive way,” Veach said. “You still see that personality, but it’s done within the confines of professionalism and structure of doing things the right way. He’s a great example now.”

Travis Kelce Said Learning How to Enjoy Life and Be a Pro was One of the ‘Hardest Things’

Kelce and Reid still bump heads at times. Reid’s snarl at Kelce during the Chiefs’ 21-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was a look that could kill. Kelce told ESPN he knows that stare well. It means “enough screwing around.” However, he used to get that look a lot more.

“One of the hardest things for me was to juggle enjoying my life off the field and still being a professional and ready and at the top of my game week in and week out,” Kelce said. “A lot of that was Coach Reid sitting me down, talking with me and guiding me through all of it. I was testing it with him.

“Now, football is the only place in my life where I’m really detailed, really professional. When I’m thinking about football, I’m dialed in. I can lock in, really compartmentalize. That’s because of Coach Reid.”

The four-time, First-Team All-Pro also found balance off the field. Dating one of the most famous people on the planet, Taylor Swift, has thrust even more attention on Kelce. Amid the highly-publicized relationship, however, he remains fully committed to his responsibilities with the Chiefs.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Kelce hasn’t changed a bit since he started dating Swift. Nor has their relationship been a distraction to the team. Even Reid approves.

Veach said, “You’re talking about a guy that has an abundance of positive energy that’s infectious throughout the organization. You throw in the receptions and the touchdowns and the Pro Bowls and the Hall of Fame career, just his production is beneficial for Coach. But equally as important is that Travis has been able to filter all of that energy and excitement in a way that brings this team closer together.”

Travis Kelce Is Grateful for Andy Reid’s Guidance

Kelce was kicked out of college after failing a drug test, something he’s talked openly about as a turning point in his career. However, the change didn’t happen immediately.

Playing against the Jaguars in 2016, Kelce was ejected from the game after throwing a towel at a ref. While the veteran has been slapped with six unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and one for taunting, only two of those happened after 2017.

“Those acts early on in his career were about him and the self-gratification of acting out,” Veach said. “Now he’s kind of been rewired. Now when he screws up, he’ll go right to Coach and say, ‘I’m sorry, Big Red.’ The game has become less about him and more about the team.”

Kelce doesn’t take his relationship with the Chiefs and Reid for granted. “I know what I have here is special and I can’t get that anywhere else,” he said. “Coach Reid is one of the biggest reasons for that.”