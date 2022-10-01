Brittany Mahomes Bashes KC Media Outlet for ‘Ignorant’ Opinion Piece

A respected Kansas City media outlet was under fire on September 30 due to an uncharacteristically negative piece regarding the town’s most beloved athlete.

The Kansas City Star posted a letter to the editor segment that was headlined with a negative take on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“After watching the Kansas City Chiefs for the past two years, I think it is clear that Patrick Mahomes is not a team player,” John Geimer from Glen Carbon, Illinois wrote to the KC Star. “He doesn’t care if his team wins or loses. All he cares about is how he looks.

“It’s beginning to look very obvious. He’s a good quarterback but really doesn’t care about his team as a whole.”

While the negative take being promoted by the KC Star drew most of the backlash from its readers, the way the outlet framed the letter to the editor piece on social media was also highlighted. Instead of making it known in their social media caption that the take on Mahomes was not from someone at the KC Star, they instead framed it as an opinion piece with no clarity as to who wrote it unless you clicked on the article, which has a paywall.

He’s a great quarterback, sure. But he only cares about how he looks, not his team. | Opinion https://t.co/iPSKIppKjL — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) September 30, 2022

Brittany Mahomes Bashes KC Star

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, took to Twitter to bash the KC Star for promoting such a negative take on her husband.

“Y’all are extremely ignorant for this. Kansas City doesn’t do this to it’s people, what a joke you guys are,” she wrote.

Y’all are extremely ignorant for this. Kansas City doesn’t do this to it’s people, what a joke you guys are. 😂 https://t.co/otmZsegnJP — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) September 30, 2022

The city’s Twitter account, as well as many other Twitter users, displayed their reactions to the article.

“@PatrickMahomes forever,” the Kansas City Twitter account wrote.

“Y’all really sat on this all day, standing firm and saying ‘nah we aren’t deleting this, no matter how poor the execution was.’ Crazy if an actual ‘professional’ org apologized not for being wrong (as this is an opinion piece), but for the poor execution of the article. Trash,” another user wrote.

Y’all really sat on this all day, standing firm and saying “nah we aren’t deleting this, no matter how poor the execution was.” Crazy if an actual “professional” org apologized not for being wrong (as this is an opinion piece), but for the poor execution of the article. Trash — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) September 30, 2022

“You mean the same guy that gave up his own birthday party and turned it into another player’s birthday party cuz they shared the same birthday? Yeah that’s real selfish of him how dare he give up his birthday party and turn it into a birthday party for Watson instead,” another user wrote.

You mean the same guy that gave up his own birthday party and turned it into another player's birthday party cuz they shared the same birthday? Yeah that's real selfish of him how dare he give up his birthday party and turn it into a birthday party for Watson instead — chiefs.girl (@Ms_LilShadow) September 30, 2022

“This guy has been nothing short of amazing in his role as a Chief and KC citizen. He has invested in the community, attends high school fb games, and does everything in his power to tell the country how great KC is. And he took a very team friendly deal. You’re a disgrace,” another user wrote.

This guy has been nothing short of amazing in his role as a Chief and KC citizen. He has invested in the community, attends high school fb games, and does everything in his power to tell the country how great KC is. And he took a very team friendly deal. You’re a disgrace. — PNW Cat (@PNW_Wildcat) September 30, 2022

Travis Kelce on Mahomes After Loss

Speaking to the media on September 30, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was asked about Patrick Mahomes’ knack for playing much better after a loss during his NFL career.

“I just think the more reps that 1‐5 (Patrick Mahomes) gets, the better he gets,” Kelce explained. “He’s very calculated, but he also plays the game free. And that being said, he’s doing his homework. He’s trying to find out new ways to beat everybody, and especially when we aren’t at our best, the following episode we play a team again he seems to be a little bit more on cue with what the defenses are trying to do to stop him.”

Coming off a 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City is now traveling to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football on October 2.