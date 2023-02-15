Brittany Mahomes Goes Viral for Demanding Apology After Super Bowl

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, issued a tweet at 11:31 p.m. Central Time on February 13 in which she demanded an apology.

“I think a lot of people need to apologize for what they said about this team at the beginning of this season,” Brittany wrote in the now-viral post.

What did Brittany mean in the viral tweet on the eve of Valentine’s Day?

Let’s pull out some receipts.

‘Mahomes is Going to Miss Tyreek’

Prior to the Chiefs finishing as the No. 1 seed in the AFC and winning the Super Bowl, there was no shortage of takes prior to the start of the 2022 season that shined a poor light on the Chiefs, especially Patrick Mahomes.

Take FS1’s Skip Bayless, for example. He said Mahomes would struggle without Tyreek Hill in Kansas City.

“Mahomes is going to miss Tyreek. It’s going to be a brave new world for Patrick Mahomes,” Bayless said on Undisputed on March 24. “Will he still be very good? Will he be a world-beater next year?

“Well, he’s coming off his worst year where he’s down in every statistical category, even though you still defend him. But are you sure they’re going to be quite as good as they have been? Without the ultimate weapon in Tyreek? I don’t think Mahomes is going to be quite as good.”

Does Tyreek Hill move affect Patrick Mahomes or Tua more? — Skip & Shannon | NFL | UNDISPUTED Tyreek Hill agreed to a four-year, $120 million dollar deal with the Miami Dolphins yesterday after they sent five draft picks to the Kansas City Chiefs for the superstar receiver in a surprising trade. The new deal makes the NFL’s fastest man the highest-paid wide receiver in league history. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss… 2022-03-24T17:05:42Z

Even Tyreek Hill weighed in and implied on his podcast that Mahomes would struggle without him.

“[Andy Reid] knows that, without The Cheetah on the field, he knows that, ‘Hey, Pat [Mahomes], you’re gonna have a long day today,” Hill said in June.

This dude two sandwiches short of a picnic pic.twitter.com/doEwQoqt4o — ChiefsJayhawksRoyals (@CJR16255) June 10, 2022

But they were all wrong.

Instead of struggling this season, Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41) and was the league and Super Bowl MVP for the first time in the NFL since 1999.

An improved run game paired with spreading the football around in the passing game gave the Chiefs everything they needed offensively to make it to their fifth-straight AFC Championship, third Super Bowl in four seasons, and earn their second Super Bowl title in as many seasons.

Twitter Reacts to Brittany Mahomes’ Viral Tweet

Twitter users reacted to Brittany Mahomes’ viral demand.

“I’m sorry. I called a Chiefs Super Bowl win before the season,” one Twitter user wrote. “I know that spoiler ruined the ending this year for many. I promise I won’t let anyone know that I’m predicting Chiefs to run it back next year. I’ll let them be surprised when it happens.”

I'm sorry. I called a Chiefs Super Bowl win before the season. I know that spoiler ruined the ending this year for many. I promise I won't let anyone know that I'm predicting Chiefs to run it back next year. I'll let them be surprised when it happens. — HawkBrand (@ABJayhawk) February 14, 2023

“Actually I’m OK with KC being underrated making a big payday at the Sportbook,” another user wrote. “I don’t think I will get the same odds next year.”

Actually I’m OK with KC being underrated making a big payday at the Sportbook. 💰 I don’t think I will get the same odds next year. — Col John Muther (@JohnMuther) February 15, 2023

“Absolutely they do for the things they’ve said throughout the season disrespecting the Arrowhead Stadium disrespecting the team in general,” another user wrote.

Absolutely they do for the things they've said throughout the season disrespecting the Arrowhead Stadium disrespecting the team in general — Jimmy Husong (@HusongJimmy) February 14, 2023

“I’m not gonna lie at the beginning of this season I was a @Buccaneers fan till the playoffs when went to see the @Chiefs and @HoustonTexans live for the first time it literally change me so I do apologize I’m back as a Chiefs fan,” another user wrote.

I'm not gonna lie at the beginning of this season I was a @Buccaneers fan till the playoffs when went to see the @Chiefs and @HoustonTexans live for the first time it literally change me so I do apologize I'm back as a Chiefs fan — Cory Birmingham (@Cory_Kingdom97) February 15, 2023

“When will they learn? you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make them drink. Never doubt Mahomes magic,” another user wrote.