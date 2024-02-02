Brittany Mahomes Shares 3-Word Message Defending Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, strongly defended the team’s most famous fan, Taylor Swift.

Swift herself commented on the “Dads, Brads, and Chads,” who don’t enjoy her presence at games. But as the Chiefs prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, the hate from a sector of disgruntled viewers has only grown louder.

While NFL analyst Colin Cowherd’s nearly 4-minute rant ripping men complaining about Swift went viral earlier this week, NBA legend Charles Barkley chimed in, as well. Barkley sent a strong message defending Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend during a CNN appearance on February 1.

Brittany reposted a partial quote from Barkley’s comments on her Instagram Stories, “If you’re screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser.” The KC Current co-owner then added a message of her own. “Let. Them. Know,” she wrote.

Swift and Brittany have become close friends since the 12-time Grammy winner started dating her husband’s best friend. In addition to watching most Chiefs games together while sitting side-by-side, they frequently step out to dinner together with just the ladies.

Mahomes also has Swift’s back. Speaking to CBS Mornings in December, “She’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom and she’s part of the team,” Mahomes said. “It’s cool that she’s embraced Brittany and they’ve built a friendship, as well.”

“She’s top tier of her profession and to see how she drives and she becomes that. It’s really cool to hear about and see… I’m glad she’s the person that she is. That’s why I think her and Travis match so well.”

Will Taylor Swift Join Brittany Mahomes in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl?

📹| Taylor giving high-fives at the game! 😁 pic.twitter.com/NXrQji1lJK — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) January 30, 2024



Fans are dying to know if Swift will make it to Las Vegas for the big game on February 11, but her status is still up in the air. She is scheduled to perform her fourth consecutive “Eras” tour show in Tokyo on Saturday, February 10, one day before the Super Bowl.

However, with a 17-hour time difference, Swift can hop on her private jet immediately after the show ends and make it to Las Vegas with time to spare. If Swift flies out of Tokyo by midnight, she could land in Sin City on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. local time.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier this week, Kelce didn’t say whether Swift would make it to the game, but he appreciates her attendance. “We’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it,” he explained. “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year.”

As for their highly publicized relationship. “It’s been a crazy, crazy ride I could’ve never anticipated,” Kelce said. “I’m having fun with it. The majority of the world is having fun with it outside of all the cranky NFL fans who just don’t want to see the Chiefs win.”

Brittany Mahomes & Taylor Swift Had a Blast During the Chiefs Win Over the Baltimore Ravens

📸| The KC crew 🏆💪💯 pic.twitter.com/7mRCAzI3Di — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) January 30, 2024



Brittany and Swift had a lot to celebrate during the Chiefs 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Mahomes and Kelce extended their record for most postseason touchdowns (19) by a QB-receiver duo (and counting). Kelce also surpassed Hall of Famer Jerry Rice’s NFL record by catching the most receptions (156) in postseason history (and counting). He finished against Baltimore hauling in 11-of-11 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown.

And now, the Chiefs will participate in their fourth Super Bowl in five years. The Chiefs can be the first team since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls.