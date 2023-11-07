Fans Flip Over Brittany Mahomes Posting First IG Photo With Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift, who’s famously dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, have made their friendship Instagram official.

On Monday, November 7, Brittany posted her first photo with the “Cruel Summer” singer. In addition to Swift, the picture features Paige Buechele, backup quarterback Shane Buechele’s wife, and tight end Blake Bell’s wife, Lyndsay Bell. She simply captioned the post with a 🥂✨ emojis.

Brittany shut down the comments section on the post shortly after it was shared.

The photo appears to be from the girls’ weekend that the ladies had in New York City while the Chiefs were in Frankfurt, Germany for their international showdown against the Miami Dolphins.

On November 4, Swift went out to dinner with Mahomes and her close friend, Miranda Hogue, along with Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne, at BondST restaurant in Manhattan. While Kansas City defeated Miami 21-14 on Sunday, Swift hosted a watch party at her New York City apartment for the girls, per photos captured by The New York Post

Taylor Swift sent a Cardigan gift to Brittany Mahomes, her Football bestie 🏈🔥🩵 pic.twitter.com/BY2P7xC7Fa — Daily Taylor Swift (@TaylorSwiftDay_) October 28, 2023

Swift’s last game appearance was during the Chiefs’ 31-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22. During the Week 7 matchup, Swift, 33, and Brittany, 28, showed off their new celebration handshake.

A week later, Brittany showed off on her Instagram Stories a gift she received from the 12-time Grammy Winner. Swift sent Brittany a baby blue 1989 sweater, her new record, and a sweet handwritten note.

Taylor Swift Won’t Likely Attend Another Chiefs Game Until December

The Chiefs (7-2) head into their bye in Week 10 sitting in first place atop the AFC West. While Mahomes spends quality time with Brittany and their two children, rumors swirl on DeuxMoi that Kelce is planning to attend a few of Swift’s performances.

Swift kicks off the international leg of her incredibly successful “Eras Tour” in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Thursday, November 9. She’ll then travel to Rio de De Janeiro and Sao Paul, Brazil for eight more shows. Her final performance before heading to Tokyo, Japan in February 2024 is on November 26.

While there’s a portion of NFL fans annoyed by how much coverage Swift gets when she attends Kelce’s games, they will likely get a break while she continues to perform on her billion-dollar tour.

Travis Kelce Declined to Answer Questions About Being ‘In Love’ With Taylor Swift



During a press conference in Germany two days before kickoff at Deutsche Bank Park, Kelce was asked if Swift would be attending the AFC showdown.

“You know what? When I mention or everybody knows she’s at the game,” he said, “the over/under on my catches kind of goes up and down. The spread goes up and down. So, I don’t want to mess with any of that stuff. So, I’m just gonna keep it to myself.”

The two-time Super Bowl champ was also asked about the “latest status” of his relationship and if was “in love” with Swift. Kelce handled the cringe-worthy question like a champ.

Travis Kelce shares the "latest status" of his relationship with Taylor Swift and reveals if he's in love. 👀 pic.twitter.com/IXFuxDDmPX — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 3, 2023

“The latest status is I got to see her last week,” he said with a huge smile on his face. “I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal.”