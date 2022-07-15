Chiefs Decide Fate of Franchise-Tagged LT Orlando Brown Jr.: Report

A

fter attempting to work out a long-term deal with starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., the Kansas City Chiefs have made a final decision on Brown’s future with the team.

Kansas City and Brown could not come to agreement on a long-term deal ahead of the July 15, 4 p.m. eastern time deadline, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

#Chiefs franchise-tagged OT Orlando Brown Jr.’s agent, Michael Portner, tells me the sides weren’t able to reach a long-term deal. KC offered Brown the highest signing bonus and APY on 6-year deal, but Brown’s team decided there wasn’t enough security over the life of the deal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 15, 2022

Per Pelissero, Kansas City offered Brown the highest signing bonus and average per year on a six-year deal, “but Brown’s team decided there wasn’t enough security over the life of the deal.”

Along with a long-term deal not being agreed upon, Brown has also not signed his franchise tag, per Pelissero, which would pay him a fully guaranteed $16.6 million in 2022.

“Will he show up for the start of #Chiefs training camp or Week 1? Portner said those will be Brown’s decisions to make and everything is still being weighed,” Pelissero wrote.