Chiefs Decide Fate of Franchise-Tagged LT Orlando Brown Jr.: Report

fter attempting to work out a long-term deal with starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., the Kansas City Chiefs have made a final decision on Brown’s future with the team.

Kansas City and Brown could not come to agreement on a long-term deal ahead of the July 15, 4 p.m. eastern time deadline, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Per Pelissero, Kansas City offered Brown the highest signing bonus and average per year on a six-year deal, “but Brown’s team decided there wasn’t enough security over the life of the deal.”

Along with a long-term deal not being agreed upon, Brown has also not signed his franchise tag, per Pelissero, which would pay him a fully guaranteed $16.6 million in 2022.

Will he show up for the start of #Chiefs training camp or Week 1? Portner said those will be Brown’s decisions to make and everything is still being weighed,” Pelissero wrote. 

