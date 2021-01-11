Browns RB Kareem Hunt Sends Stern Warning To Chiefs After Win vs. Steelers

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is gearing up for the one of the toughest games of his career. Not to mention, it’s against a team he spent the first couple years of his career with. The 25-year-old is set to make his return to Arrowhead Stadium Sunday to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Following his side’s 48-37 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night, Hunt immediately went on Instagram live to briefly speak about the upcoming matchup, sending a strict warning to his opponents in the process.

Cleveland enters the showdown as 10-point underdogs against the reigning world champions, with odds of +2500 to win the Super Bowl. Out of the remaining squads left in the playoffs, the Browns have the highest odds. On the other hand, Kansas City remain the favorite at +200.

Hunt Admits He Still ‘Cares’ for a Number of Former Teammates

Giving a more detailed response in his time on the podium, the 2017 Pro Bowler seemed to show a softer side when describing the upcoming game, disclosing that he remains in contact with a select number of players from the Chiefs organization.

More from #Browns Kareem Hunt on #Chiefs matchup: "I got a lot of people on that team [who] look out for me, care for me as a person and I care for them too." @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/4DclzAeAyn — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 11, 2021

“You know, that’s where I started and they did a lot for me,” Hunt said. “I got a lot of people on that team [who] look out for me, care for me as a person and I care for them too. I probably won’t be doing too much talking to those guys, but it’ll be one or few I call to you know, chop it up and see how they’re doing and stuff. But other than that, I’m sorry, but we enemies this week, fellas.”

Hunt didn’t name who from the Kansas City’s roster he regularly communicates with, but perhaps we’ll see them “chopping it up” on the sidelines ahead of the 3:05 p.m. EST kickoff time Sunday afternoon.

Chiefs Released Hunt During the 2018 Season

After becoming the NFL’s leading rusher in his debut season and helping the Chiefs reach a 10-6 record, Hunt was poised to become Kansas City’s franchise running back. However, that all came to a halt in November 2018 after footage of the Toledo product assaulting a woman emerged. Though the episode occurred in February of that year and Hunt was never charged with any crimes, the Chiefs released him within an hour of when it went public.

Hunt spent the rest of the 2018 campaign without a team and on February 11, 2019, was introduced as the newest member of the Cleveland Browns.

“First off, I would like to once again apologize for my actions last year. What I did was wrong and inexcusable,” Hunt said in a statement, via the team’s website. “That is not the man I was raised to be, and I’ve learned a great deal from that experience and certainly should have been more truthful about it after the fact. I am committed to following the necessary steps to learn and to be a better and healthier person from this situation. I’m a work in progress as a person, but I’m committed to taking advantage of the support systems that I have in place to become the best and healthier version of myself.”

In September, Hunt inked a contract extension with Cleveland, valued at $13.25 million with $8.5 million guaranteed.

