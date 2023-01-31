Bengals QB Joe Burrow Sends Message to Patrick Mahomes

“Yeah, I would appreciate it way more. I mean I don’t want to say that in a bad way. I think when I first got in the league it all happened so fast. I won the MVP; I won the Super Bowl and I thought that’s just kind of how it went,” Mahomes explained during his postgame press conference.

“You were going to play, I listened to what (Head) Coach (Andy) Reid said and that stuff happens and now that I’ve dealt with failure and losing the AFC Championship and losing the Super Bowl. I know how much hard work and daily grind that it takes (to win) and so I’m just excited to get to that game with the teammates that I have here. There’s a lot of new teammates that haven’t been in these Super Bowl games so let’s bring them along and prepare them so we can go out and put our best foot forward.”

Mahomes also reacted to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach saying the 2023 AFC Championship added to Mahomes’ legacy because he played at a high level in a big game despite being injured.

“Yeah I mean it’s hard for me to comment on it. My goal is to win the Super Bowl and obviously the AFC Championship is something that I’ll forever remember – winning that Lamar Hunt trophy at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium,” Mahomes said. “But, to me the job’s not finished.

“I mean all you can think about is how are you going to get better. I mean we’re playing – this is a great football team that we’re going up against (the Philadelphia Eagles). I think you’ve seen that the last few weeks and this whole entire season. So I know it’s going to take the best that we got and that’s going to take us preparing this next week and the next week after that to go out there and play our best football.”

What to Know About Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m. Central Time. The game will be available to watch on Fox.

The Eagles (-112) are the current favorite to win Super Bowl LVII, according to BetOnline.