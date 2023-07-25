Former Chiefs Super Bowl Starter Joining Eric Bieniemy in NFC: Report

Free agent receiver Byron Pringle, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears, is signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on July 25.

The #Commanders are signing FA WR Byron Pringle to a 1-year deal, per @KatzBrosSports. Some help right before camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2023

Pringle, a Kansas State product, entered the NFL undrafted in 2018. He joined the Chiefs that year but didn’t get to fully showcase his talents as a rookie because he landed on injured reserve following the 2018 preseason.

Yet after his rookie season, Pringle slowly carved out a role for himself in Kansas City over the next two seasons.

During the 2021 season, Pringle had career-highs in targets (60), catches (42), receiving yards (568), and receiving touchdowns (5). The best game of his career came in the Chiefs’ Week 15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in which he caught 6 passes on 7 targets for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Steelers are getting embarrassed by the Chiefs and this Byron Pringle touchdown was the cherry on top pic.twitter.com/RNxbnDkLV4 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 26, 2021

In three games during the postseason, Pringle recorded 12 catches for 82 yards and 3 touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns came yet again during a win over the Steelers, this time in the Wild Card round.

During the 2022 offseason, Pringle took to free agency and signed a one-year deal with the Bears.

Joining a squad that had the second-most rushing attempts in the NFL last season didn’t bode well for Pringle, as he finished the season with his lowest marks in receptions (10) and receiving yards (135) since 2019.

Pringle now joins the Commanders, who have Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator. Bieniemy was Pringle’s coordinator in Kansas City from 2018 to 2021. Bieniemy joined Washington as their OC/assistant head coach this offseason.

Texans Work Out Ex-Chief, USFL Sack Leader

In other Chiefs-related news, the Houston Texans worked out former Chiefs defensive end Breeland Speaks on July 24, according to USFL insider James Larsen.

The Houston Texans are working out DE Breeland Speaks today, per source. Speaks was a monster in the #USFL this season for the Michigan Panthers, leading the league with nine sacks. Additionally, he added 53 tackles and six TFL to his resume. pic.twitter.com/tBwu0LXCSc — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) July 24, 2023

Speaks was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in 2018 out of Ole Miss. During his rookie season, he played in all 16 regular season games and recorded 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 forced fumble according to Pro Football Reference.

Speaks was placed on injured reserve on August 31, 2019, after suffering a knee injury during the preseason. While still on IR, Speaks was suspended by the NFL in December of that year for four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. The Chiefs then waived Speaks in September 2020.

During the 2020 season, Speaks spent time on the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys practice squads. He then signed a Reserve/Future contract with the New York Giants in January 2021 but was waived by the team in May.

This spring, Speaks played for the USFL’s Michigan Panthers and led the league in sacks with 9, per FOX Sports. His efforts in the spring league have clearly been noticed by at least one NFL team, so there’s a chance he could re-enter the NFL at some point this summer after a two-year hiatus.

Twitter Reacts to Byron Pringle Signing With Washington

Users on Twitter — which has recently been rebranded to “X” — reacted to Pringle signing with the Commanders.

“I like it. Sold depth piece for the preseason & experience with Bieniemy in KC will come in handy for a young team learning a new offense,” one Twitter user wrote.

I like it. Sold depth piece for the preseason & experience with Bieniemy in KC will come in handy for a young team learning a new offense. — Mike Zimmelman (@MZimmel) July 25, 2023

“Pringle can play some and familiar with Bieniemy good move for depth,” another user wrote.

Pringle can play some and familiar with Bieniemy good move for depth. — bruce (@ibebruce200) July 25, 2023

“USFL is not the NFL but Speaks has the hustle. Watch his highlights,” another user wrote.