Chiefs Re-Sign Breakout WR Candidate to New Deal: Report

With NFL free agency officially slated to open on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, the Kansas City Chiefs have been busy addressing a number of their in-house free agents, including re-signing backup running back Darrel Williams and tendering guard Andrew Wylie to new one-year deals on Tuesday.

Like Wylie, wide receiver Byron Pringle is also among the team’s restricted free agents this offseason, and on Wednesday the 27-year-old pass-catcher was tendered with an original-round offer, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The original-round designation means Pringle is guaranteed a $2.1 million minimum salary for the 2021 season and gives the Chiefs the first right of refusal, meaning Kansas City can now match any offer to retain Pringle should another team make one. Considering the Chiefs could have let Pringle walk and tried to re-sign him to a cheaper contract, the organization giving the promising receiver a $1.5 million raise from his nearly $600K salary last year is at least somewhat telling.

Chiefs GM: ‘We’re All Excited About’ Pringle

Pringle first joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State back in 2018. After sitting out the entire year on injured reserve, the 6-foot-1, 2013-pound wideout has made strides over the last two seasons. So much so that general manager Brett Veach singled him out during his pre-draft press conference earlier this month.

“I think we’re certainly blessed to have Tyreek Hill and expecting big things out of Mecole Hardman this year and I think we’re all excited about the development of Byron Pringle,” Veach told reporters on March 1. “So, we feel really good about those three players.”

Pringle again missed three games in 2020 after being placed on injured reserve with a midseason ankle injury, but he still tallied 13 receptions, 160 yards and his second-career touchdown while starting three of 13 games. Due to Sammy Watkins’ lingering injuries throughout the playoffs, Pringle also saw action in all three postseason games for the second consecutive year, only this time drawing starts in all three and hauling in six passes for 39 yards. The fourth-year wideout has also been a core special teams contributor for Dave Toub’s unit since 2019.

With Watkins and Demarcus Robinson both potential flight risks on the open market starting on Wednesday afternoon, Pringle is seen as a potential breakout candidate in 2021, provided Veach and company don’t splurge on another high-end weapon in free agency in the coming days and weeks.

