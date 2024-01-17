Chiefs Make Key Promotion as Rookie’s Season Abruptly Ends

The Kansas City Chiefs made several transactions on Wednesday, January 17. The team placed rookie linebacker Cam Jones on injured reserve (IR), signed linebacker Cole Christiansen to the active roster, designated wide receiver Skyy Moore to return from IR, and signed cornerback Kelvin Joseph to a Reserve/Future contract, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

Jones suffered a chest injury during Kansas City’s 26-7 win over the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild-Card Round. Coming out of Indiana in the spring as an undrafted free agent, Jones played in all 17 regular season games for the Chiefs and registered 17 tackles, 12 of which came during the Chiefs’ regular season finale win over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers, per Pro Football Reference.

Christiansen is in his second season with the defending Super Bowl champions. He played in one game during the 2022 regular season and two games during the 2023 regular season but was strictly a special teamer in those games. Aside from those game-day elevations, he has been on Kansas City’s practice squad.

Joseph entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. In his two seasons with the Cowboys, he registered 39 tackles, 4 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 tackle for loss.

In August, Dallas traded Joseph to the Dolphins in exchange for 2020 first-round pick cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. But Miami cut Joseph on November 13. Joseph’s most recent NFL designation before Kansas City was spending a little over a month with the Seattle Seahawks in November and December.

Chiefs Add WR Depth For Divisional Round

Adding more to the active roster will give the Chiefs a bit more depth on offense for their AFC Divisional Round road game against the Buffalo Bills.

Moore was placed on IR on December 18 after suffering a knee injury during Kansas City’s Week 15 road win against the New England Patriots.

Before landing on IR, Moore has done very little to show improvement from year 1 to year 2 in the NFL. After catching 22 passes for 250 yards in 16 regular season games in 2022, Moore caught 21 passes for 244 yards and scored 1 touchdown in 14 regular season games this season.

Moore will be re-inserted into Kansas City’s receiver rotation which includes Rashee Rice, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, Justin Watson, Richie James, and Justyn Ross.

Patrick Mahomes Talks First-Ever Road Playoff Game

The Chiefs-Bills Divisional Round match will mark the first time in Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘s career that Mahomes will play a playoff game on the road.

Speaking to the media on January 17, Mahomes was asked if he’s motivated by the fact that he’s about to embark on his first-ever road playoff game.