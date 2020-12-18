Chiefs to Sign Familiar WR to Practice Squad, Second in Two Days

For the second time in as many days, the Kansas City Chiefs have bolstered their depth chart with another weapon for Patrick Mahomes and company.

On Friday, the defending Super Bowl champions re-signed WR Chad Williams to the practice squad, per the NFL’s official transaction report for December 18. The 26-year-old pass-catcher has already had a short stint in Kansas City this year, signing onto the practice squad on September 30 before being let go on November 19 when the Chiefs needed to clear a roster spot to bring in former first-round CB DeAndre Baker.

Chiefs re-signed WR Chad Williams to the practice squad. The 26-year-old spent a few weeks on the club's practice squad earlier this season. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) December 18, 2020

After releasing veteran Marcus Kemp earlier in the week, the team is also planning to add 25-year-old wideout and former Tennessee Titans fifth-round pick Tajae Sharpe, as reported on Thursday. The moves bring Kansas City’s practice squad up to five receivers, including Gehrig Dieter, Jody Fortson and Maurice Ffrench, the former of which having had already

reached his cap of two elevations to the active roster in 2020.

Williams Visited K.C. on Thursday

According to the transaction report, Williams, in addition to Sharpe, was in town for an official visit with the Chiefs on Thursday. While it appeared Sharpe was initially the preferred choice, Andy Reid and staff likely value Williams’ familiarity with the system in the near term while Byron Pringle works his way back to the 53-man roster.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pounder is a former 2017 third-round draft pick (No. 98 overall) of the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent two seasons before moving on for a brief stint with the Indianapolis Colts last year. Williams has notched 20 receptions for 202 yards and one touchdown in 17 career games (eight starts) in his career.

More to come.

