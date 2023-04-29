Chiefs Draft Pick Hints at Potential Departure of KC Star

The Kansas City Chiefs conducted their third trade of the draft early on Day 3 by trading with the Minnesota Vikings to obtain pick 119. With the 119th pick, the Chiefs selected Virginia Tech defensive back, Chamarri Conner.

Though Conner was listed as a safety at the collegiate level, his play style hints at a potential position switch at the NFL level, which also foreshadows the potential departure of Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

During his final season at Virginia Tech, Conner registered 279 snaps in the slot, 253 at deep safety, 121 in the box, 11 wide at cornerback, and 9 along the defensive line according to PFF. Those numbers don’t only display Conner’s versatility but also show that a majority of his snaps have been played in the slot.

Much like Conner, Sneed was a safety in college and is the same height but was roughly 10 pounds less than Conner when he entered the NFL. The transition to nickel CB worked very well for Sneed, and joining the same defensive system in the NFL means the same could happen for Conner.

Conner will also contribute immediately as a special teamer for Kansas City, which he spoke about during his first presser with Chiefs media after being selected.

“I take so much pride on special teams. That’s how I made my name at Virginia Tech [as a freshman]. I take it very serious,” Conner said via Matt McMullen of Chiefs.com.

"I take so much pride in special teams. That's how I made my name at Virginia Tech [as a freshman]. I take it very seriously." – Chamarri Conner on his commitment to special teams. I have a feeling Coach Toub is going to love this guy. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) April 29, 2023

L’Jarius Sneed Entering Contract Year With Chiefs

L’Jarius Sneed, 26, is coming off of a career year in which he registered 39 stops, 3 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, and generated 18 total pressures (13 QB hurries, 4 sacks, 1 QB hit) during the regular season, according to PFF. He proved to be a crucial piece to the Chiefs’ secondary that could be put in the slot, outside the numbers, and as a blitzer off the edge.

As a three-year NFL cornerback, Sneed is entering the final year of his rookie deal with Kansas City, which means he could be in line for a sizable payday in 2024 if he continues to play at a high level next season. That’s why it’s possible the defending Super Bowl champions could either trade him between now and November or let him walk during the 2024 offseason.

According to Spotrac’s current market value, Sneed could land a contract that earns him $7.4 million if he continues to build on his performance from last season. That’s not a large number, but Kansas City might not be willing to pay that price based on its ability to develop young cornerbacks and its need to spend money on other positions.

Because of that, moving on from Sneed and developing Conner to succeed Sneed is very possible.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Drafting Chamarri Conner

Twitter users reacted to the defending Super Bowl champions selecting Chamarri Conner in the fourth round.

“People reacting to that Chamarri Conner pick the same way they reacted to the L’Jarius Sneed pick 4 years ago,” Arrowhead Live wrote. “Lesser known DB prospect in the 4th round with great athleticism and positional versatility. Haven’t seen a ton of Conner’s snaps, but I’ll get to it this evening.”

People reacting to that Chamarri Conner pick the same way they reacted to the L’Jarius Sneed pick 4 years ago. Lesser known DB prospect in the 4th round with great athleticism and positional versatility. Haven’t seen a ton of Conner’s snaps, but I’ll get to it this evening. — Arrowhead Live (@ArrowheadLive) April 29, 2023

“Chamarri Conner is a #Chiefs pick if I’ve ever seen one,” The GOAT House wrote. “Can play Slot, Safety and CB. Physical and long. Love him covering TEs in the Slot. Love this pick!”

Chamarri Conner is a #Chiefs pick if I’ve ever seen one. Can play Slot, Safety and CB. Physical and long. Love him covering TEs in the Slot. Love this pick! — The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) April 29, 2023

“Chiefs have been good at drafting a year ahead of time,” Jared Sapp of Arrowhead Pride wrote. “Chamarri Conner gives flexibility to either move on from Justin Reid or let L’Jarius Sneed leave in free agency next year. Good only giving up next year’s fifth, when they are currently projected to get two 5th comp picks.”