Chargers All-Pro Sends Strong Message to Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill

Chris Harris Jr. has long patrolled opposing AFC West secondaries when the Kansas City Chiefs have come to town over the last decade. After a stellar nine-year run with the Denver Broncos, the All-Pro cornerback joined forces with the Los Angeles Chargers via free agency last March.

In his first season with a rebuilding Chargers club, Harris and company came dangerously close to sweeping the AFC champion Chiefs, if not for a clutch overtime kicking performance from Harrison Butker in Week 2. The 31-year-old, who Tyrann Mathieu was attempting to lure to Kansas City last spring, has always had respect for the Chiefs and their talent on offense.

However, a recent interview revealed just how highly he thinks of counterpart Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs’ No. 1 receiver and one of the most dynamic weapons across the league today.

“Tyreek Hill, right now, is probably the best receiver in the league right now being able to do it all,” Harris told CBS Sports Network host Adam Schein on March 5. “Take the top off, catch the ball routes, and take them 60 [yards]. So right now, I’d say Tyreek Hill is probably the best receiver.”

Chargers CB Chris Harris Jr. says Tyreek Hill is the best receiver in the NFL right now: "Being able to do it all: take the top off, catch the ball routes, and take 'em 60. So right now, I'd say Tyreek Hill is probably the best receiver."@ChrisHarrisJr | @cheetah pic.twitter.com/jqAocSDKq5 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 5, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Chiefs Kingdom!

Follow Heavy on Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes Also Garners High Praise From Harris

Hill wasn’t the only Chiefs star to earn some well-deserved recognition from the Chargers veteran cover man. In a separate offseason interview last month, Harris confirmed that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — even more so than some notable future Hall of Famers — has the craziest arm talent he’s ever seen live in person.

“Mahomes, man,” Harris told Bro Bible in February. “I’ve played with Peyton [Manning], I’ve played prime [Tom] Brady. People would say those are the GOATs, right? Some of the GOATs. From what I’m seeing, Mahomes, man. He’s the best so far.

“He can throw off any angle. … From rolling to the left, rolling to the right, sitting in the pocket. Off any angle, he can make the throw. It doesn’t matter if it’s 70, 80 yards. He might be able to throw it 100 yards, you never know. … So, if you got a guy that’s very elusive and can run and also can throw anywhere on the field off any angle.”

Through his first three seasons as the Chiefs’ full-time starter under center, Mahomes’ arm has earned him one Super Bowl ring in two trips to the big game. When asked to predict Mahomes’ final ring count when it’s all said and done, Harris foresees “four or five” titles in his future.

Mahomes Spotted for First Time Since Toe Surgery

While the 2020 campaign didn’t end how Mahomes would have liked, the 2018 MVP put on an impressive playoff display despite playing through a significant turf toe injury, which he sustained in the AFC Divisional Round (along with a scary hit to the head).

Over the weekend, Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews shared a photo of the couple to her Instagram, which revealed the Chiefs signal-caller sporting a walking boot on his injured left foot.

Fortunately for Chiefs Kingdom, general manager Brett Veach revealed last Monday that Mahomes is expected to make a full recovery before training camp kicks off this summer.

“Pat had his toe surgery on 2/10,” Veach told reporters during his pre-draft press conference on March 1. “Talking to Rick [Burkholder] late last week, it’s a three-month recovery. So we’re hopeful, somewhere around that mandatory [June] minicamp, if we have [it]. We certainly think by training camp he’ll be good to go and we’ll be smart with him.”

READ NEXT:

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!