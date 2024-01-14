Chiefs Veteran Has Strong Message For KC’s Next Playoff Opponent

The Kansas City Chiefs must await the results of the Buffalo Bills–Pittsburgh Steelers game to find out who they will face in the AFC Divisional Round. But according to Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu, the expectations for himself and the team go far beyond their Divisional Round opponent.

“I didn’t join (the Chiefs) to go to the Divisional Round,” Omenihu told KSHB 41 News after the 26-7 win over the Miami Dolphins in the Wild-Card Round. “That’s just what we gotta do. I joined this team to get to (the Super Bowl in) Vegas.

Omenihu, who was a member of the San Francisco 49ers the last two seasons, made it to the NFC Championship in each of those seasons but failed to reach the Super Bowl. So he wants that to finally get over the hump this season.

“I want to get to the Super Bowl,” Omenihu continued. “So whatever I’ve got to do to help this team do that, I’m gonna do that.”

Chiefs Defeat Dolphins at Icy Arrowhead

The Chiefs are 2-0 against the Dolphins this season after defeating Miami in the Wild-Card Round.

Kansas City’s offense had its fair share of drops and ugly penalties against Miami. But the unit put enough points on the board and didn’t commit any turnovers, with the latter being a significant issue as of late.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 23-of-41 pass attempts for 262 yards and 1 touchdown. He also picked up an additional 41 yards on 2 carries. Mahomes’s leading receivers were rookie wideout Rashee Rice, who caught 8-of-12 targets for 130 yards and 1 touchdown, and tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 7-of-10 targets for 71 yards.

Kansas City’s leading rusher was running back Isiah Pacheco. He carried the ball 23 times for 82 yards and scored 1 rushing touchdown.

The Chiefs’ defense stepped up to the plate against one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses. Second-year defensive end George Karlaftis was the best performer on the stat sheet, gathering 6 tackles, 3 QB hits, 1.5 sacks, and 1 tackle for loss. Safety Mike Edwards reeled in Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s lone interception.

For the third straight week, kicker Harrison Butker led the Chiefs in scoring by making all four of his field goal attempts and both of his point after attempts.

Andy Reid Talks Wild-Card Victory

Speaking to the media after the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared his thoughts on the playoff victory over Miami.

“Thank you to the fans and the great job that they did along with the grounds crew of cleaning things up and making that field playable. They did a great job,” Reid said during his postgame press conference. “Hats go off to our team for the job that they did and really for the Dolphins. I thought they came out and handled all the weather. It’s a little bit different than down in Miami and I thought both teams handled that pretty well.”

The Chiefs’ opponent for the AFC Divisional Round will be determined by the outcome of the Bills’ Wild-Card matchup against the Steelers on Monday evening.

If the Bills beat the Steelers, then the Chiefs will play Buffalo on the road in the Divisional Round. If the Steelers beat the Bills, then Kansas City will play host to the Houston Texans in the next round of the playoffs.

The day and time for Kansas City’s Divisional Round game will be announced after the Wild-Card Round.