Ex-Chiefs CB Bashes ‘Steroid Boy’ WR After Primetime Matchup

Week 11 of the NFL regular season included a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

One former member of Chiefs Kingdom that drew attention following the 38-10 win for the 49ers was cornerback Charvarius Ward, who signed a three-year, $42 million deal with San Francisco this offseason after spending the first four years of his NFL career with Kansas City.

Ward was tasked throughout the game with covering Cardinals All-Pro receiver Deandre Hopkins, who caught 9 passes for 91 yards during the outing.

After the game, Ward was asked about Hopkins — who was suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy — and expressed some strong thoughts on Hopkins.

“D Hop (Deandre Hopkins), he thinks he’s a tough guy,” Ward told KNBR 680. “He thinks he still one of the best receivers in the league and he’s really not. He was trying to talk noise and talk hard all game. We’re not scared of him. He thought we were scared of him. He tried to intimidate us, but forget him, we did our thing. We went out there and got a dub and we did our job. He was just yip-yapping all game, but we don’t care about that. We just wanted to win.”

Ward went on to detail some of Hopkins’ antics during the game, as well as a nickname he has for Hopkins.

“He was getting locked up,” Ward continued. “He was doing some dirty things. He tried to clip me, he grabbed me by the throat. He grabbed my facemask on one play, so I don’t respect his game. That’s steroid boy.”

Chiefs Rookie Shined on SNF

Receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman (injured reserve) were absent from the Kansas City Chiefs Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kadarius Toney (hamstring) also exited the game in the first half due to injury. Because of that, rookie second-round pick Skyy Moore saw his largest snap count of the season on offense (42%) and took advantage of the extra opportunities.

Moore registered 5 catches on 6 targets for 63 yards during the Sunday Night Football victory. It was a bounce-back effort for a young pass catcher that had a very limited role on offense leading up to that game and had been demoted from his punt returner duties in favor of Toney.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes a throw on the run to rookie WR Skyy Moore, who makes a great catch on the ground. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/LLXs6QMxNc — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 21, 2022

EB Speaks Highly of Moore After SNF

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spoke to the media on November 22 about Moore’s career-best offensive performance in Week 11.