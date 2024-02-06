Ex-Chief & 49ers CB Disrespects KC With 2-Word Message

San Francisco 49ers

cornerback Charvarius Ward, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, was asked during opening night of the 2024 Super Bowl what it’s like playing for the 49ers compared to the Chiefs.

“It’s better,” Ward said, via Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports on February 5.

When asked in what ways it is better, Ward said, “every way possible.”

Ward, 27, entered the NFL undrafted out of Middle Tennessee State in 2018. He originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys but was traded to the Chiefs in August 2018.

After battling his way onto Kansas City’s active roster during his rookie season, Ward worked his way into a starting role in year 2. From there, he continued to develop during each of his next two seasons with the Chiefs, which positioned him to sign a three-year, $40 million deal with San Francisco during the 2022 offseason.

Now in his second season with the 49ers, Ward was named second team All-Pro this season and was also named to the Pro Bowl.

Brett Veach Talks Andy Reid Retirement Rumors

Rumors of Kansas City head coach Andy Reid’s potential retirement after the Super Bowl keep popping up despite Reid, 65, providing zero commentary to support that. So when Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was asked about it during opening night of the Super Bowl, he did his best to put an end to the rumors. At least for now.

“He’s in a good place, not just with Pat (Mahomes) but with his coaching staff and with the personnel staff,” Veach said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “This is the setup he’s always wanted. I think he has a lot of football coaching ahead of him, and I can see him coaching for the foreseeable future here. I think he’s got a good chunk of time left.”

Reid made it clear before the Divisional Round of playoffs that he hasn’t even thought about retirement.

“I haven’t even thought about that,” Reid said. “I’m thinking about one thing. I figured that would come up when you guys were asking these questions because I’m old — but not that old.”

Twitter/X Reacts to Charvarius Ward’s Comments

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Ward’s comments.

“I like him better now that he’s on the Niners too. Dude couldn’t get a stop on 3rd down to save his life,” one user wrote.

“The correct answer would be ‘it’s a different team’. Unless he’s salty the Chiefs didn’t pay him,” another user wrote. “KC’s secondary has been much better. There are ways to love your new team without giving ammo to your old team.”

“This is so cap! Why are the 49ers going out of their way to be extra nasty? They are acting like the Chiefs should just move out of the way and hand them the SB,” another user wrote. “They are acting like the Chiefs didn’t earn the right to be there too.”

“Of course it is. NFC has way less QB talent. Making his job a lot easier,” another user wrote. “He got a raise and (due to the lack of qb talent) snagged all pro honors. Happy for him.”