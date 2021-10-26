Chiefs ‘On the Hunt’ for Pass Rusher, 3-Time Pro Bowler an Option: Insider

One of the most disappointing units that have played a large part in the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive struggles this season is the defensive line.

Through seven games, they have accounted for only six sacks, which have come from Mike Danna (3), Chris Jones (2), and Derrick Nnadi (1). Kansas City’s best defensive lineman when it comes to pass-rush grade by PFF is Jones who is graded out at 74.6, and after him, there is a significant drop-off, with defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton being the next highest defensive lineman in pass-rush grade on the team at 59.7.

Defensive end Frank Clark — who is the highest-paid player on the Chiefs this season with an $18.5 million base salary, per Spotrac — has earned an average pass-rush grade of 58.9 in the four games he’s played in this season, recording zero sacks, three quarterback hits, and one hurry in those games.

The dismal play of Kansas City’s defensive line has brought about trade ideas for the defending AFC champions ahead of the November 2 trade deadline. One NFL insider dropped a nugget in Week 8, noting how the Chiefs could be a trade suitor for a three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher in the AFC.

Rapoport: Ingram a Potential Option for Chiefs

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport noted on Sunday, October 24 that Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Melvin Ingram — who signed with the team this offseason — could potentially be traded due to his inability to find traction with the team and his inexpensive contract. That’s where Kansas City comes into play.

“The Chiefs have been among those on the hunt around the league for a pass rusher, and they did host Ingram on a visit before he signed,” Rapoport wrote.

Ingram, as Rapoport mentions, is due just $1.075 million of his remaining base salary for the season, making the 32-year-old pass rusher a viable option for a Chiefs team that has an estimated $2.3 million in available cap space, according to Spotrac. That, coupled with a desperate need for defensive line help makes Ingram an intriguing option for the defending AFC champions, who currently sit at 3-4 on the season and are in third place in the AFC West.

Ingram’s NFL Career

Ingram was the 18th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. He spent nine seasons with the Chargers, playing in 97 games and tallying 265 tackles, 108 QB hits, 70 tackles for loss, 49 sacks, and seven forced fumbles, per Pro Football Reference. He made back-to-back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in the 2017-19 seasons.

This season, the veteran pass rusher has played in six games, recording six QB hits, two tackles for loss, and one sack. He has a 73.6 overall PFF grade along with an 82.1 pass-rush grade for the season.

Andy Reid on KC’s Defensive Line

During his media availability on Monday, October 25, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked about the state of Kansas City’s defensive line and what he saw from them against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.