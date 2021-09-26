Chiefs Announce Scary Postgame Update on Andy Reid

Usually following a Kansas City Chiefs game, head coach Andy Reid and select players immediately take questions from the media. After the team’s Week 3 defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers, a famous face was notably missing at the podium: head coach Andy Reid.

According to NFL Network national correspondent James Palmer, the 63-year-old immediately left GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance, but should be “OK.”

Chiefs announced Andy Reid was feeling ill, so he did not address media out of caution. I can confirm he left the stadium in an ambulance. Players didn’t know he wasn’t feeling well and were told he should be ok. Everything is pointing toward the Chiefs taking every precaution. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 26, 2021

“Everything looks fine, but he’s getting checked out,” Executive Vice President of Communications Ted Crews also said, according to 41 Actions News Kansas City.

In another tweet from national sports reporter Jason La Canfora, Reid’s exit from Arrowhead is “precautionary,” and the veteran manager was reportedly “dehydrated.”

Andy Reid's removal from the stadium via ambulance is precautionary I'm told. He wasn't feeling great and was dehydrated but no serious concern about him medically — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 26, 2021

The weather in Kansas City for the noon kickoff was a balmy 81 degrees, increasing to 91 by the final whistle.

Chiefs Stars Weigh In on Reid

During his time with reporters, 41 Actions News also notes that quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t notice a problem with his coach.

“He [Reid] came in and talked to us, he seemed fine, so that’s all I really know,” Mahomes said.

When he did briefly address the team, assistant coach David Toub said Reid told the squad “you have to quit the turnovers,” per The Kansas City Star.

The prayers and well wishes for Big Red have already begun pouring in, starting with safety Tyrann Mathieu.

I’m praying for my Head Coach & I’m hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I’ve been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) September 26, 2021

“I’m praying for my Head Coach & I’m hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I’ve been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy!” Mathieu wrote.

The team has yet to release an official statement but in any case, wishing Coach Reid a speedy recovery.

