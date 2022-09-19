Chiefs’ Andy Reid Sounds Off on Travis Kelce Being Body Slammed in Week 2

Late in the third quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs 27–24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, quarterback Patrick Mahomes shifted outside a collapsing pocket on 2nd-and-6 and completed a pass to tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce took the ball — which he caught at Los Angeles’ 10 yard line — and made his way towards the end zone. However, he was blocked by Chargers safety Derwin James, who body slammed Kelce to the turf.

QB Patrick Mahomes shifts outside the collapsing pocket and completes a pass to TE Travis Kelce, who is body slammed inside the red zone but maintains possession. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/NxPpn0GZfw — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 16, 2022

No flag was thrown following Kelce being body slammed, which had Chiefs Kingdom up in arms, as plays such as the one made by James typically fall within the parameters of unnecessary roughness.

Unnecessary rounghness – Player in a defenseless posture. From the NFL operations page: pic.twitter.com/mKOunRelA5 — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) September 17, 2022

Andy Reid Reacts James’ Hit on Kelce

On Monday, September 19, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked whether he felt a defender body slamming an offensive player merited a penalty flag on the defender. But Big Red knew what was really being asked.

“It’s in the eye of the official there, what they consider,” Reid said during his press conference. “I know that they’ve called it against us before. So I wasn’t exactly sure what way that would go, but I thought maybe they would go in the direction for us. But it didn’t work out that way.”

Big Red also detailed why the officials might not have flagged James.

“It might have been because Kels (Travis Kelce) tried to jump and get himself…he wanted to score there. So, it might of looked, you know — the position that the defender had on him wasn’t that he literally just picked him up. It was — Kelce kind of helped him with getting up there, and then the slam, which probably didn’t have to take place like that.”

The NFL typically administers fines to players for rule violations a day or two before the following weekend’s slate of games. So, we should find out prior to Kansas City’s Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts what the NFL’s stance is on James’ hit on Kelce.

Reid Gives Update on Injured Harrison Butker

After suffering an ankle injury in the Chiefs’ regular season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, kicker Harrison Butker missed Kansas City’s Week 2 game the following Thursday night. With some extended rest before the game against the Colts, Reid gave an update on Butker’s health status during his presser.

“Let’s just see how this week goes…every day he’s making improvement and that’s important,” Reid said.

To replace Butker in Week 2, the Chiefs elevated Matt Ammendola from the practice squad. Ammendola signed to Kansas City’s practice squad on September 12, and against the Chargers, he made both of his field goal attempts from 19 and 31 yards respectively in the fourth quarter and all three point-after attempts.

Big Red assessed Ammendola’s performance in Week 2 and was asked whether he’d feel comfortable havin Ammendola kick again in Week 3 if Butker can’t play.

“I actually reached out to him. I thought he — what it was all said and done — I thought he really did a nice job. Yeah, that’s a tough situation to come into, especially here in Arrowhead when it’s as lively as it was. I mean, our crowd was loud and there’s a lot of excitement in the air. So, I was happy for him for that.”

Reid did note that Ammendola did have one hiccup, which was on Kansas City’s final kickoff of the game when Ammendola put the ball at Los Angeles’ 14 yard line instead of in the endzone and the returner brought it up another 13 yards.

But other than that, Reid was happy with Ammendola’s efforts.

“I thought he (Ammendola) had a real nice day.”