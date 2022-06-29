Chiefs’ Electric Postseason Game Nominated for National Sports Award

The Kansas City Chiefs’ overtime thriller against the Buffalo Bills last season was electric enough to be nominated for an ESPY.

ESPN announced on June 29 that the 42-36 win for Kansas City is being nominated for the 2022 “Best Game” ESPY, along with several other games:

UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women’s Basketball)

Kansas’ 16-point rally — the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship)

Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)

During that playoff win for Kansas City, Buffalo took a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds left in that game courtesy of a touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Gabriel Davis. The Chiefs responded quickly, marching 44 yards on three plays to set up kicker Harrison Butker for a 49-yard field goal. As time expired, Butker made the field goal attempt, which sent the game overtime.

Kansas City won the overtime coin toss, opting to receive the opening kickoff in extra time. The Chiefs offense then went 75 yards on eight plays, capping off the drive with an eight-yard touchdown catch from tight end Travis Kelce.

Outrage Overtime Win Sparked Rule Change

Many people that were watching that game were outraged over the fact that Allen and the Bills’ offense weren’t able to possess the football in overtime. Through four quarters of regulation, Buffalo accumulated 422 yards of total offense and committed zero turnovers. So, had they possessed the football first in overtime the outcome of the game might have been very different. Instead, the coin toss flipped in Kansas City’s favor.

The outrage regarding the overtime coin toss did spark a rule change this offseason, however.

Being ratified with a 29-3 vote at the NFL Owners Meetings in Palm Beach, FL, in March, the NFL approved an overtime rule change that will guarantee both teams get possession in overtime during the playoffs, according to the MMQB’s Albert Breer. The overtime rule for the regular season will not change, however.

Mahomes Reacts to Overtime Rule Change

Mahomes shared his thoughts in April on the new overtime rule during an interview with Yahoo Finance.

“Your job is to find a way to win the game, no matter how long it takes,” Mahomes said.

He also explained how the perception of possessing the ball first in overtime during the playoffs will change moving forward.

“I’m sure there’ll be moments where you feel like it’s a good decision,” Mahomes said. “But then there will be moments when you score that touchdown first and you feel like it’s a bad one. So you just go out there and play and try to win the game whatever way.”

Twitter users also weighed in on the conversation.

“Teams might start doing it on their own anyways but they should have forced teams to go for 2 in overtime in the playoffs with the rule change,” Ted Nguyen of The Athletic wrote.

“The NFL added a new rule for what outwardly appears to make overtime more competitive. What it actually did was add at least one more slot for advertising. It cost the league office nothing to make the change but now the players have to work additional overtime. For free. Nice,” another Twitter user wrote.

