Chiefs Interested in Hot Commodity at DE: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs placing defensive tackle Cortez Broughton on injured reserve opened up a roster spot for another potential defensive lineman to join the squad. That might be why the team is bringing one in for a workout.

The Chiefs are working out defensive end Chris Odom on Wednesday, July 27, according to Dov Kleiman.

Odom is best known for his most recent body of work, which includes being named the USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year for the 2022 season. During the league’s inaugural season, Odom recorded 12.5 sacks, per Fox Sports.

Before joining the USFL, Odom did spend time in the NFL. After going undrafted out of Arkansas State in 2017, Odom was active for a total of seven games for the Green Bay Packers that year, and was then active for four games for the then-Washington Redskins in 2019, according to Pro Football Reference.

Odom was a player being linked to the Chiefs prior to his scheduled workout in Kansas City.

The Chiefs are one of three teams that will host Odom, with the others being the Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals, per Kleiman. That could mean that Kansas City might have to get into a bidding war if they want Odom’s services for at least the summer.

Chiefs Work Out Former Giants OL

The defending AFC West champions also worked out offensive guard Jake Burton on July 26, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

Burton entered the NFL undrafted in 2021 out of Baylor, and spent time on the New York Giants practice squad last season, according to Pro Football Reference. He was then drafted by the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL and started eight games for them this past spring.

With Orlando Brown Jr. officially deciding to sit out training camp, that could potentially leave a hole at left guard. Why? Because head coach Andy Reid said on July 23 that if Brown didn’t show up to camp left guard Joe Thuney is capable of sliding over to left tackle to fill the temporary void. So, that could potentially leave a roster spot open this summer for another guard to join the squad and compete for a starting role.

Chiefs Sign 2 Offensive Tackles

On July 25, the Chiefs signed offensive tackles Evin Ksiezarczyk and David Steinmetz, per the team.

Ksiezarczyk, 25, played his college ball at Buffalo. He entered the NFL undrafted in 2021 and spent time with the Minnesota Vikings last summer before being waived ahead of the regular season. From there he spent time on the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills practice squads during the 2021 season, according to Pro Football Reference.

Steinmetz, 27, entered the NFL undrafted in 2020. The Washington Commanders signed him in August of that year, and Steinmetz would remain there for two seasons. During his time in Washington, Steinmetz played in a total of four games.

With Brown officially not reporting to camp, the signings of Ksiezarczyk and Steinmetz make sense, as the team available roster spots now that Brown is not reporting and Ross no longer counts towards the 90-man roster.