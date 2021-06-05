Chiefs CB Tweets Heartfelt Message After Confirming Move to Vikings

The Bashaud Breeland experiment is over in Kansas City. Friday evening, the Minnesota Vikings confirmed on Twitter they’d agreed to terms with the veteran free-agent cornerback.

The 29-year-old entered the league as Washington’s fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft. After spending four seasons near the nation’s capital, Breeland spent the 2018 campaign with the Green Bay Packers before taking his talents to Arrowhead Stadium.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

It’s easy to see why the Vikings took a chance on the Clemson product. Breeland has 14 career interceptions to his name, including two he returned for touchdowns. Perhaps his most notable interception came early in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, intercepting Jimmy Garoppolo for the game’s first turnover.

Over seven years in the NFL, Breeland has 377 tackles, eight forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

Breeland Tweets Heartwarming Goodbye to Chiefs Kingdom

He may have only spent two years as a Chief, but Breeland is leaving with plenty of memories. Shortly after the news became public, the South Carolina native posted a farewell message to his followers, thanking a number of Chiefs personnel in the process.

This was a tough decision when heart was sold on kc and the brotherhood that I’ve made over the last two years when one door close another always open it’s been my life story but I will always love the Kansas City chiefs organization. I wanna thank the Hunt family, Coach Reid — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) June 4, 2021

Coach Spagz, Coach Merrit and my dog coach Madison the love was real and this is a Fairwell but not a break up! To my brothers and the city itself the memories won’t be forgotten and the love will continue from this day forth. Big Love Breezy — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) June 4, 2021

“This was a tough decision when heart was sold on KC and the brotherhood that I’ve made over the last two years when one door close another always open it’s been my life story but I will always love the Kansas City chiefs organization. I wanna thank the Hunt family, Coach Reid, Coach Spagz, Coach Merrit and my dog coach Madison the love was real and this is a Fairwell but not a break up! To my brothers and the city itself the memories won’t be forgotten and the love will continue from this day forth. Big Love Breezy.”

His statement was met with a slew of well wishes from Chiefs Kingdom, including one from his now-former teammate, safety Armani Watts.

Locked in brotha ✊🏾❤️ Keep going up ! https://t.co/NDdVRhBLfn — Armani Watts (@ArmaniWatts23) June 4, 2021

Breeland’s Future Was in Question After Chiefs Traded for Mike Hughes in May

The probability of Breeland coming back to the Chiefs weakened in May after the team reached an agreement to acquire former Vikings CB Mike Hughes in a deal involving draft swaps. Kansas City will hand over their 2022 sixth-round pick to Minnesota and in exchange, received Hughes and the Vikings’ 2022 seventh-round pick.

Breeland reportedly visited the Vikings on May 20, with the NFC North franchise making an offer to him the following day.

Judging by the tweets Breeland fired off days after the visit, seems like he was orchestrating an online crusade to extend his tenure in the City of Fountains. Posts from May 21 and May 22 encouraged fans to also campaign on behalf of him and “work the board.”

I wanna feel the love how yal want me to show my to the game. This Business is like chess I’m the king piece and yal fans are queens work the board — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) May 21, 2021

I got a lot of true fans out there that never got to see the true me. If u know me u know I don’t speak on ball when I’m away u know I don’t speak Ill will on the league I give my all to this shit I give my all to people I’m just not promoted that way my love run deep. I got time — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) May 22, 2021

Despite his best efforts to stay, it ultimately wasn’t enough for Kansas City’s front office to justify keeping him.

READ MORE: Tyreek Hill Plummeted by Chiefs Teammate in Playful TD Celebration Video