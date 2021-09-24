Chiefs Could Avoid Chargers’ 3-Time Pro Bowler in Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers for the defending AFC champions’ first divisional game of the 2021 regular season on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. And the Chiefs, who are looking to bounce back after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football, might not have to face one of Los Angeles’ star players.

Based on the team’s first two official injury reports of Week 3, three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa has been a non-participant in practice so far leading up to the Chiefs-Chargers matchup. Bosa was listed as DNP twice with a foot/ankle injury.

Also listed as non-participants in Chargers practice on Thursday were cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder) and defensive lineman Justin Jones (calf). Former All-Pro safety Derwin James was listed as DNP on Wednesday with a toe injury, however, he was a full participant in practice Thursday, removing any questions about his availability for Sunday’s game.

Not having to face Bosa would be great news for the Chiefs’ offense. Though starting right tackle Lucas Niang — who would be matched up against Bosa based on where he typically lines up along the defensive line — has been solid during his first two outings as a starter, there’s never really a scenario where having to face a less-talented pass rusher is a bad thing for a team trying to keep their star quarterback — in this case Patrick Mahomes — upright in the pocket.

Chiefs Injury Report

Kansas City has an overall clean bill of health in Week 3. The two players listed as limited on Thursday’s injury report were defensive lineman Chris Jones (wrist) and defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring). Clark popping up on the injury report after being a full participant in Wednesday’s practice is a bit concerning given the fact that he’s been nursing a hamstring injury since August. So keep an eye on his game status on Friday’s report along with the inactives list dished out by the team 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, who was limited on Wednesday due to a hip ailment, was a full participant on Thursday. The same goes for Anthony Hitchens (abdomen). Those listed with injuries but have been full participants in practice this week are tight end Blake Bell (ankle), offensive guard Trey Smith (wrist), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quad), and center Austin Blythe (abdomen).

Anthony Hitchens is back to practicing fully after a fatty tissue surgery Monday. The only limited participants in Thursday’s practice were Chris Jones (wrist) and Frank Clark (hamstring). https://t.co/xOhA8jWzTP — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 23, 2021

Anthony Hitchens on Defensive Struggles

Hitchens got to speak with the media on Thursday and discussed the defensive woes Kansas City has faced through the first two weeks of the regular season.