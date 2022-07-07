Chiefs Could Trade ‘Capable’ Pass Rusher in Player Swap, Says Analyst

Even though defensive end was one of the biggest needs heading into the offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending AFC West champions could find themselves in a situation next season where they have enough depth at that position to trade a body for a draft pick.

Veteran Frank Clark and rookie first-round pick George Karlaftis are the projected starters at defensive end for the 2022 season. That means if both of those players play at a high level, Kansas City could have some expendable pieces along the edges. That’s why Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that third-year pass-rusher Mike Danna could be on the trade block.

“Given the value of even modestly consistent rotational pass-rushers, it’s not unreasonable to think the Chiefs could get value back for Danna in a trade,” Knox wrote on July 4. “Is a middle-round pick worth it to surrender capable pass-rushing depth? Probably not.”

While trading Danna for a draft pick is possible but rather unlikely, Knox notes that a player swap is more likely.

“However, if the Chiefs are eying a player they believe can improve their roster—and Karlaftis appears ready to take on a prominent role—Danna could be the perfect trade chip to include in a swap offer.”

Danna is coming off a season in which he recorded 10 QB hits, 3 sacks, and 3 tackles for loss in 17 regular season games played, according to Pro Football Reference.

Based on the inexperience of the team’s secondary, the Chiefs need a consistent, high-level pass rush in 2022 if the defense wants to improve on its 2021 performance. So, trading away Danna, who is in line to compete for the most snaps at defensive end outside of Clark and Karlaftis next season, is a stretch of the imagination, although it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility.

Chiefs Rookie Shares Secret Intel About When KC Will Play in Germany

The NFL announced earlier this year that the league will hold games in Munich, Germany, with the first game taking place during the 2022 season.

Kansas City was one of the teams in the running to play in Germany this upcoming season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks were the teams chosen for that game as part of the 2022 international slate of NFL games.

Despite not being selected for the 2022 game, the Chiefs will still play a game overseas within the “next two or three years,” according to Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said on April 29. But when exactly will the game take place?

Well, one Kansas City rookie might have accidentally shared that info while being interviewed recently.

Williams: Chiefs Will Play in Germany ‘Next Year’

Chiefs rookie fourth-round pick Joshua Williams spoke with NFL fullback Jakob Johnson’s cousin recently and shared that Kansas City will be playing a game in Germany in 2023.

“There will be next year,” Williams said in a Youtube clip that was also shared on Twitter on July 5. “And it’s going to be played in Germany. I’m not sure which city, but I’m excited. I’ve never been to Germany. I have family (who have) and they loved it there. They said it’s beautiful. I’m excited to go there and play a game.”

🇩🇪🏈 Interesting! Kansas City Chiefs 4th round pick, CB Joshua Williams (whose pick was announced at the NFL Draft by Oliver Bierhoff), tells Jakob Johnson's cousin Patrick in this youtube video that the Chiefs will play a NFL regular season game in Germany next year. pic.twitter.com/hgk6PAL4pd — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) July 5, 2022

Twitter users reacted to the news.

“We all knew they were going to be playing in Germany sooner rather than later. I was more surprised they didn’t have a game there in 2022,” Mark Van Sickle of Arrowhead Report wrote.

We all knew they were going to be playing in Germany sooner rather than later. I was more surprised they didn’t have a game there in 2022. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/kzuFIG0gN4 — Mark the Overseer 👀 (@MarkTheOverseer) July 5, 2022

“Oh really now? Game in Germany NEXT season?” another user wrote.

Oh really now? Game in Germany NEXT season? https://t.co/CNNC0zoSFs — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) July 5, 2022