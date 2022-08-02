Chiefs Cut Rookie Free Agent Standout to Make Space on Roster

To make room for the return of offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., the Kansas City Chiefs waived offensive lineman Chris Glaser, according to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest on Aug. 2.

Chiefs report OL Chris Glaser was waived to make room for LT Orlando Brown on the 90-player roster. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) August 2, 2022

Glaser was a full-time starter at offensive guard for three of his four years at the University of Virginia. He was named as an honorable mention for Pro Football Network’s 2021 All-America Team, according to the University of Virginia website.

After going undrafted in April, Glaser was one of 40 players that tried out for the Chiefs during their rookie minicamp in May. However, he was the only one that received a contract offer following the tryout.

Kansas City drafted one offensive lineman in April’s draft: Darrian Kinnard in the fifth round. Kinnard played right tackle while at Kentucky, and said at rookie minicamp he’ll play tackle for the Chiefs as well despite thinking he might have to compete at another position. So, Andrew Wylie, Nick Allegretti, and Mike Caliendo were the only other players who could compete along Kansas City’s interior offensive line.

Signing Glaser allowed for more competition behind starting guards Joe Thuney and Trey Smith throughout the early-summer offseason programs and early in training camp. But now that Brown has ended his holdout by signing his franchise tender with the Chiefs and reporting to training camp, the defending AFC West champions needed to free up space for Brown on the 90-man roster. Glaser is the odd-man out.

Travis Kelce Expects to Retire as a Chief

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce stirred the pot this offseason when it came to his team-friendly contract despite top-of-the-league statistics among all pass-catchers. The Chiefs countered with a pay raise that gave him an extra $3 million this year which is taken off of the backend of his deal in July.

Chatting with Chiefs media for the first time since receiving his pay raise, Kelce, 32, was grateful in his response to the bump in pay this season.

“It’s just another reason why I love being here, man,” Kelce said on Aug. 1. “I’ve done everything I can to do things the right way on the field and in the community. And I’m going to continue to do that. They know that and they know what type of player they’re going to get with me. What type of leader they’re going to get in this building and also in the community.

“I’m just extremely appreciative of it,” Kelce continued. “That they would even think about it and try to put something together. It’s just another reason why I go out here and play my tail off for this city and this organization.”

Play

Travis Kelce: "I don't plan on ever playing anywhere else" | Press Conference 8/1

Kelce’s respect for the organization runs to the extent that he doesn’t plan on playing for any other NFL team before he retires.

“I don’t plan on playing anywhere else, brother,” Kelce said. “I hope the Chiefs have that in mind too.”

Andy Reid Speaks Fondly of Kelce Following Pay Raise

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked during his media availability on Aug. 1 about Kelce and spoke fondly of the star tight end.

“He came here when we came here,” Reid said of Kelce. “I knew him before that because of his brother (Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, whom Reid drafted in 2011). Great family. He was a little wilder than his brother, right? A little wilder. But I knew that.

“So when [John Dorsey] ended up drafting him, he and I had our little conflicts. But he’s a great kid. He’s got a big heart. He always has had that. He loves to play the game — and he’s grown up just a ton. I’m proud of him — the way he handles himself today.”