Chiefs’ Budding Star Back at Practice, Signaling Return from IR

Week 10 of the regular season brings about some good news for the Kansas City Chiefs in regards to the potential return of a key offensive skill player.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was spotted at practice on Wednesday, November 10 by reporters, which designates his return from injured reserve.

Chiefs with a light 10-10-10 practice today, here’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire in running back drills. pic.twitter.com/TeFjSsseMu — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) November 10, 2021

Edwards-Helaire was placed on injured reserve on October 12 after suffering an MCL sprain during Kansas City’s Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. Week 10 marks the first week that the second-year back is eligible to return to action.

When Will We See CEH Play?

Edwards-Helaire’s return to practice doesn’t mean he has been officially activated from injured reserve, however. His return simply means the Chiefs have opened the 21-day window in which Edwards-Helaire can be activated. In fact, there’s actually a chance we might not see Edwards-Helaire until after Kansas City’s bye week, which is in Week 12.

Seeing that this is his first week practicing, it’s unlikely that Edwards-Helaire is activated in time for the Chiefs’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 14. And while he could be activated in time for Kansas City’s game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, it may be best to sideline through the bye week. Following the bye, the Chiefs face the Denver Broncos in Week 13 for the first of their two matchups this season.

Chiefs Should be in No Rush to Bring Back CEH

Despite Edwards-Helaire being Kansas City’s starting running back since being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, there should be no sense of urgency to have him return to the lineup thanks to the production of the other backs on the roster during his absence.

Darrel Williams has shouldered a majority of the workload during Edwards-Helaire’s absence. He has carried the rock 58 times for 201 yards and two touchdowns over the past four games, per Pro Football Reference. He has also caught 15 balls on 18 targets for another 125 yards through the air.

One of the more surprising risers during CEH’s absence, however, has been Derrick Gore. Gore — who had been a practice squad player for the Chiefs up until CEH was sidelined — got an opportunity to be the lead back for Kansas City during the win against the New York Giants in Week 8, and succeeded. Gore carried the football 11 times for 48 yards and one touchdown during the 20-17 victory.

Derrick Gore running hard tonight for the #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/nXE1fBuokZ — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 2, 2021

Gore was much quieter in the game against Green Bay, however. He carried the football just three times for 13 yards and had one catch on one target for six yards in the Week 9 win. Nevertheless, Gore earned a spot in the backfield rotation until CEH returns.

While Edwards-Helaire’s shiftiness as a runner and playmaking ability in the passing game (even though Kansas City heavily underutilizes him in that category) is of value to the Chiefs’ offense, keeping him healthy for the stretch of the remainder of the season is of the utmost importance. Couple that with the fact that the defending AFC champions are getting plenty of production from the other running backs on the roster, and there is absolutely no rush for CEH to return to the lineup.