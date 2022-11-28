Chiefs Expected to Sign 2-Time Pro Bowl RB: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign veteran running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on November 28.

Two-time Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the #Chiefs practice squad, per source. Released by Denver last week, Gordon should be active soon. Another weapon for the stretch run. pic.twitter.com/LBZ7cK2utG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2022

Gordon, 29, entered the league as a first-round pick (15th overall) of the then-San Diego Chargers in 2015. During his five seasons with the Chargers, he accumulated 1,059 carries, 4,240 rushing yards, and 36 rushing touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. He also caught 224 passes for 1,873 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns during that same time span. Gordon was a two-time Pro Bowler during his tenure with the Chargers.

Gordon Cut by Broncos Midseason

Gordon remained in the AFC West after his stint with the Chargers and joined the Denver Broncos in 2020. He went on to rush for 986 yards and 9 touchdowns during the 2020 season and 918 yards and 8 touchdowns during the 2021 season. Despite rising star Javonte Williams tearing his ACL earlier this year, Gordon was cut by Denver on November 21 after recording his fifth fumble of the season in the Broncos’ 22-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on November 20.

Through 10 games this season, Gordon recorded 90 rushing attempts for 318 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had 25 catches on 32 targets for 223 yards.

With rookie Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, and Ronald Jones already on the active roster, Gordon — if promoted to the 53-player roster — is expected to fill a backup role in Kansas City as a pass protector and third-down back, as those are his strongest traits at this point in his career. The Chiefs will also eventually welcome back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was placed on injured reserve on November 23.

It’s worth noting that Kansas City has yet to play Denver this season. The Chiefs play the Broncos in Weeks 14 and 17, and Gordon can give them some extra intel on his former team.

Twitter Reacts to Gordon News

Twitter users reacted to the news of Gordon signing with the defending AFC West champions.

“Can’t wait till the Chiefs are trying to run out the clock in the AFC championship game and Gordon fumbles and then Mike White drives the #Jets down the field in the two minute drill to send Gang Green to the Super Bowl,” one Twitter user wrote.

Can’t wait till the Chiefs are trying to run out the clock in the AFC championship game and Gordon fumbles and then Mike White drives the #Jets down the field in the two minute drill to send Gang Green to the Super Bowl. — Louie (@Louie_Rock) November 28, 2022

“When he gets waived by the chiefs, hes gonna sign with the Raiders to complete his AFC West Tour,” another user wrote.

When he gets waived by the chiefs, hes gonna sign with the Raiders to complete his AFC West Tour — Brett Veach is Mid (@NFLFAN41) November 28, 2022

“He’s still a good back. He can run and catch,” another user wrote. “If they can get him to clean up the fumbles, he could be great for them. Not having to run into a pile every time he touches a ball could also help.”

He's still a good back. He can run and catch. If they can get him to clean up the fumbles, he could be great for them. Not having to run into a pile every time he touches a ball could also help. — Hislermania (@Hisler420) November 28, 2022

“Did KC look at their stats, realize they only had 7 fumbles as a team this season, and looked to double that stat with one stroke of the pen?” another user wrote.

Did KC look at their stats, realize they only had 7 fumbles as a team this season, and looked to double that stat with one stroke of the pen? — Why is a Billionaire Acting like a Toddler? (@ClowbogBeborp) November 28, 2022

“Solid veteran back that can help mentor some young talent. He isn’t going to be the guy, he is going to be a mentor,” another user wrote.

Solid veteran back that can help mentor some young talent. He isn’t going to be the guy, he is going to be a mentor. — SB LVII CHIEFS vs ? (@LarryHains2) November 28, 2022

“He’s going to fumble in the most crucial spot of a playoff game for them and it’s going to feel so so so sooooooo good lmao,” another user wrote.

he’s going to fumble in the most crucial spot of a playoff game for them and it’s going to feel so so so sooooooo good lmao — Surgeon General (@MxCJimmy) November 28, 2022

“A lot of head scratching over this. With playoffs all but a lock at this point, seems like Andy (Reid) just wants some bodies on the field to keep the studs fresh.”