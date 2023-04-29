Chiefs Fan Goes Viral for Epic Kelce Brothers T-Shirt [LOOK]

Chiefs Kingdom was very much present at the 2023 NFL Draft and were wearing all sorts of different Kansas City Chiefs-related gear. But one Chiefs fans was seen on the broadcast wearing an epic Kelce Brothers t-shirt.

The fan was spotted on the ESPN broadcast sporting a red t-shirt that had “Jason on the streets Travis in the sheets” printed on the front of the shirt.

Once Travis and Jason Kelce catch wind of that shirt it will probably become a part of the New Heights merchandise store.

Round 2 Draft Picks for Every NFL Team

32. Steelers (from Bears): Joey Porter Jr., CB (Penn State)

33. Titans (from Texans through Cardinals): Will Levis, QB (Kentucky)

34. Lions (from Cardinals): Sam LaPorta, TE (Iowa)

35. Raiders (from Colts): Michael Mayer, TE (Notre Dame)

36. Rams: Steve Avila, G (TCU)

37. Seahawks (from Broncos): Derick Hall, Edge (Auburn)

38. Falcons (from Raiders through Colts): Matthew Bergeron, G (Syracuse)

39. Panthers: Jonathan Mingo, WR (Ole Miss)

40. Saints: Isaiah Foskey, Edge (Notre Dame)

41. Cardinals (from Titans): BJ Ojulari, Edge (LSU)

42. Packers (from Browns through Jets): Luke Musgrave, TE (Oregon State)

43. Jets: Joe Tippmann, C (Wisconsin)

44. Colts (from Falcons): Julius Brents, CB (Kansas State)

45. Lions (from Packers): Brian Branch, S, Alabama

46. Patriots: Keion White, Edge (Georgia Tech)

47. Commanders: Jartavius Martin, S (Illinois)

48. Bucs (from Lions through Packers): Cody Mauch, G (North Dakota State)

49. Steelers: Keeanu Benton, DT (Wisconsin)

50. Packers (from Bucs): Jayden Reed, WR (Michigan State)

51. Dolphins: Cam Smith, CB (South Carolina)

52. Seahawks: Zach Charbonnet, RB (UCLA)

53. Bears (from Ravens): Gervon Dexter Sr., DT (Florida)

54. Chargers: Tuli Tuipulotu, Edge (USC)

55. Chiefs (from Vikings through Lions): Rashee Rice, WR (SMU)

56. Bears (from Jaguars): Tyrique Stevenson, CB (Miami)

57. Giants: John Michael Schmitz, C (Minnesota)

58. Cowboys: Luke Schoonmaker, TE (Michigan)

59. Bills: O’Cyrus Torrence, G (Florida)

60. Bengals: D.J. Turner, CB (Michigan)

61. Jaguars (from 49ers through Panthers and Bears): Brenton Strange, TE (Penn State)

62. Texans (from Eagles): Juice Scruggs, C (Penn State)

63. Broncos (from Chiefs through Lions): Marvin Mims Jr., WR (Oklahoma)

Round 3 Draft Picks for Every NFL Team

64. Bears: Zacch Pickens, DT (South Carolina)

65. Eagles (from Texans): Tyler Steen, T (Alabama)

66. Eagles (from Cardinals): Sydney Brown, S (Illinois)

67. Broncos (from Colts): Drew Sanders, LB (Arkansas)

68. Lions (from Broncos): Hendon Hooker, QB (Tennessee)

69. Texans (from Rams): Tank Dell, WR (Houston)

70. Raiders: Byron Young, DT (Alabama)

71. Saints: Kendre Miller, RB (TCU)

72. Cardinals (from Titans): Garrett Williams, CB (Syracuse)

73. Texans (from Browns): Jalin Hyatt, WR (Tennessee)

74. Browns (from Jets): Cedric Tillman, WR (Tennessee)

75. Falcons: Zach Harrison, Edge (Ohio State)

76. Patriots (from Panthers): Marte Mapu, S (Sacramento State)

77. Rams (from Patriots via Dolphins): Byron Young, Edge (Tennessee)

78. Packers: Tucker Kraft, TE (South Dakota State)

79. Colts (from Commanders): Josh Downs, WR (North Carolina)

80. Panthers (from Steelers): D.J. Johnson, LB (Oregon)

81. Titans (from Cardinals via Lions): Tyjae Spears, RB (Tulane)

82. Buccaneers: YaYa Diaby, Edge (Louisville)

83. Broncos (from Seahawks): Riley Moss, CB (Iowa)

84. Dolphins: Devon Achane, RB (Texas A&M)

85. Chargers: Daiyan Henley, LB (Washington State)

86. Ravens: Trenton Simpson, LB (Clemson)

87. 49ers (from Vikings): Ji’Ayir Brown, S (Penn State)

88. Jaguars: Tank Bigsby, RB (Auburn)

89. Rams (from Giants): Kobie Turner, DT (Wake Forest)

90. Cowboys: DeMarvion Overshown, LB (Texas)

91. Bills: Dorian Williams, LB (Tulane)

92. Chiefs (from Bengals): Wanya Morris, OT (Oklahoma)

93. Steelers: (from Panthers through 49ers): Darnell Washington, TE (Georgia)

94. Cardinals (from Eagles): Michael Wilson, WR (Stanford)

95. Bengals (from Chiefs): Jordan Battle, S (Alabama)

96. Lions (compensatory from Cardinals): Brodric Martin, DT (Western Kentucky)

97. Commanders (compensatory): Ricky Stromberg, C (Arkansas)

98. Browns (compensatory): Siaki Ika, DT (Baylor)

99. 49ers (compensatory): Jake Moody, K (Michigan)

100. Raiders (compensatory from Chiefs via Giants): Tre Tucker, WR (Cincinnati)

101. 49ers (compensatory): Cameron Latu, TE (Alabama)

102. Vikings (compensatory from 49ers): Mekhi Blackmon, CB (USC)